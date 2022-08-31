 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Shermans Creek bears name of apparent drowning victim

  • 0

Compared to Cumberland County’s two, Perry County has an impressive number of covered bridges, 14 to be exact, according to Uncovering PA’s website.

This, however, is a series about waterways, and not about bridges; the connection comes in that eight of Perry County’s covered bridges cross Shermans Creek, according to the website. A 2004 technical status report on the watershed listed nine covered bridges across the waterway, though one of those, Waggoners Covered Bridge, was destroyed by a 2021 fire, Uncovering PA said.

Shermans Creek is the stream’s official name, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, though the group states that variant names include Sherman Creek and Sherman’s Creek. Though, if the covered bridges had existed throughout the entirety of the creek’s history, perhaps it wouldn’t bear any of these names.

People are also reading…

The stream, H.H. Haines said on page 384 of his book, “The History of Perry County, Pennsylvania,” is supposed to have been named after a Native American fur trader called Sherman or Sheerman. In the book, Haines said he learned from local historian Clarence W. Baker that Sherman worked in the area harvesting deer and making leather. He went on to explain that Sherman and his supplies-laden horse attempted to cross the waterway when they were apparently swept away and drowned in the creek that today bears his name.

The creek forms where Big Spring Run and Hemlock Run meet near Big Spring State Park in Toboyne Township. It flows through the county, including through Shermans Dale, which, Carroll Township’s website said, was originally named Smileytown due to its location on lands warranted by William Smiley in 1755. However, there was already a post office elsewhere in the state named Smileytown, so the town’s name was changed to Shermans Dale in 1850, according to the township. After Shermans Dale, the creek works its way to the Susquehanna River near Duncannon.

Grist mills popped up along the banks of Sherman Creek throughout its history as well, the report said, and of the 29 total that once existed, several remain in operation.

Today, in addition to drawing visitors to its covered bridges, Shermans Creek serves as a popular fishing destination.

At a glance

County: Perry

Starts: Toboyne Township

Ends: Susquehanna River near Duncannon

Length: 52 miles

Tributaries: Big Spring Run and Hemlock Run converge to form the headwaters of Shermans Creek, Shermans Creek serves as a tributary of the Susquehanna River

Recreation: fishing, canoeing, kayaking

Landmarks:

  • Big Spring State Park (4455 Big Spring Road in Blain)
  • Dellville Covered Bridge (Dellville)
  • Rice Covered Bridge (Landisburg)
  • Adairs Covered Bridge (Madison Township)
  • Bistline Covered Bridge (Andersonburg)
  • Enslow Covered Bridge (Blain)
  • Books Covered Bridge (Blain)
  • Mount Pleasant Covered Bridge (Blain)
  • New Germantown Covered Bridge (New Germantown)

Need to know:

  • Popular fish include bass, catfish and trout

Real-time water levels at Shermans Dale: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?01568000

Sources: Blue Mountain Outfitters, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, FishBrain, Perry County Heritage Trail, United States Geological Survey

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate - Day 15

An underlying purpose and sense of identity lie just beneath the surface of a name.

The natural and man-made bodies of water located across the Midstate are no exception. Each lake, river, creek and reservoir flows with pieces of the past and possibilities for the present.

In this series, The Sentinel dives into some of these popular summer destinations for a look at the origin of each waterway’s name and other notable qualities using information from the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission among other online sources.

Day 16 will run online Thursday and in Thursday's print edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News