Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Shermans Creek bears name of apparent drowning victim

Compared to Cumberland County’s two, Perry County has an impressive number of covered bridges, 14 to be exact, according to Uncovering PA’s website.

This, however, is a series about waterways, and not about bridges; the connection comes in that eight of Perry County’s covered bridges cross Shermans Creek, according to the website. A 2004 technical status report on the watershed listed nine covered bridges across the waterway, though one of those, Waggoners Covered Bridge, was destroyed by a 2021 fire, Uncovering PA said.

Shermans Creek is the stream’s official name, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, though the group states that variant names include Sherman Creek and Sherman’s Creek. Though, if the covered bridges had existed throughout the entirety of the creek’s history, perhaps it wouldn’t bear any of these names.

The stream, H.H. Haines said on page 384 of his book, “The History of Perry County, Pennsylvania,” is supposed to have been named after a Native American fur trader called Sherman or Sheerman. In the book, Haines said he learned from local historian Clarence W. Baker that Sherman worked in the area harvesting deer and making leather. He went on to explain that Sherman and his supplies-laden horse attempted to cross the waterway when they were apparently swept away and drowned in the creek that today bears his name.

The creek forms where Big Spring Run and Hemlock Run meet near Big Spring State Park in Toboyne Township. It flows through the county, including through Shermans Dale, which, Carroll Township’s website said, was originally named Smileytown due to its location on lands warranted by William Smiley in 1755. However, there was already a post office elsewhere in the state named Smileytown, so the town’s name was changed to Shermans Dale in 1850, according to the township. After Shermans Dale, the creek works its way to the Susquehanna River near Duncannon.

Grist mills popped up along the banks of Sherman Creek throughout its history as well, the report said, and of the 29 total that once existed, several remain in operation.

Today, in addition to drawing visitors to its covered bridges, Shermans Creek serves as a popular fishing destination.

At a glance

County: Perry

Starts: Toboyne Township

Ends: Susquehanna River near Duncannon

Length: 52 miles

Tributaries: Big Spring Run and Hemlock Run converge to form the headwaters of Shermans Creek, Shermans Creek serves as a tributary of the Susquehanna River

Recreation: fishing, canoeing, kayaking

Landmarks:

Big Spring State Park (4455 Big Spring Road in Blain)

Dellville Covered Bridge (Dellville)

Rice Covered Bridge (Landisburg)

Adairs Covered Bridge (Madison Township)

Bistline Covered Bridge (Andersonburg)

Enslow Covered Bridge (Blain)

Books Covered Bridge (Blain)

Mount Pleasant Covered Bridge (Blain)

New Germantown Covered Bridge (New Germantown)

Need to know:

Popular fish include bass, catfish and trout

Real-time water levels at Shermans Dale: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?01568000