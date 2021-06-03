Lifeguard shortage leads to temporary closure of Little Buffalo State Park's swimming pool

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported Thursday that a lifeguard shortage has resulted in the temporary closure of Little Buffalo State Park's swimming pool in Perry County.

The pool will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to a shortage in lifeguard staff. The Spray Ground will be open both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the entire pool complex will be closed from June 7 to June 11.

DCNR said it is in the process of hiring more lifeguards and will make decisions on opening each weekend depending on the number of lifeguards that are available to work. An announcement for next weekend will be made on June 11.

