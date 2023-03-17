A New Bloomfield woman is dead after being mauled by two Great Danes Thursday.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Clouser Hollow Road in Center Township.

Kristen Potter, 38, went to feed the dogs while their owner was away when they attacked and killed her, he said.

Ressler cited traumatic injuries caused by the dog attack as the cause of Potter's death and ruled her death accidental.

The dogs were euthanized by a local veterinarian, he said.

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.