A $400,000 jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Perry County on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at Susquehanna Beer & Soda, 600 S. State Road, Marysville, on Dec. 27 and matched all five balls drawn, 15-26-30-37-39, to win $400,000, less withholding. The business earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The winning ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

