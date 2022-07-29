One dead after commercial chicken house collapse in Adams County Friday

Eight people were inside a commercial chicken house in Heidlersburg Township, Adams County when it collapsed Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Adams County in a building that was a part of Hillendale Farms, a member of the Gettysburg Fire Department told ABC27.

A tweet from Trooper Megan Frazer around noon Friday confirmed that one person discovered by search and rescue teams was deceased at the scene. Seven other individuals were transported to area hospitals, Frazer said.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, Frazer said. Other emergency crews as well as fire departments from Adams, York and Cumberland counties also responded to the scene, ABC27 reported.

Frazer's tweet said officials were still at the scene and asked the the public to avoid the area.