Whiskers Brewing in Newville hopes for August opening following February fire

After a fire damaged portions of Whiskers Brewing's first floor in February, Newville's first brewery hopes to open before the summer is out.

"Our goal I think is to be open sometime in August, but fingers crossed," said Julie Laverty, the business' general manager.

Repairs to the building at 9 S. High St. have been underway, and Laverty said the building's siding has been replaced, new windows have been installed and the brewing area has been completed. Next on the to-do list are repairs to the kitchen and bar area, followed by work on the room upstairs, she said.

However the projects and rebuilding process have not kept the brewery closed entirely; Whiskers Brewing has been open outside for several weekends, including during Newville's Fountain Festival last week. Laverty said she and owner Dean Yaukey typically discuss which weekends to open ahead of time and consider factors like the weather.

A June 18 post on Whiskers Brewing's Facebook page said regular summer hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays would begin Friday.

"Since the fire, we had this space and we had the beer so we figured it’s getting nice, and that we would open up," Laverty said, adding that they're still playing with names for the outdoor area and are "trying to see what sticks."

Bark yard and puppy patio are both in the running, according to Laverty, both of which pay tribute to the brewery's pet theme.

The drinks for sale also tie in the theme with names such as the Bulldog Blonde Ale, the Welsh Corgi Brown Mild and the Old Hound Dog Brown Ale. Drinks also include IPA as well as several "guest brews" from other local sources.

Prior to the Feb. 28 fire, which Yaukey said started with a multiport USB charger piece of equipment, the brewery had planned for a March opening. The brewery, which he previously described as a microbrewery or a nanobrewery due to its size, will be the first to open in Newville since the municipality switched from a dry to wet status in May 2021.

Laverty said the weekends that Whiskers Brewing has operated outside have been "pretty busy."

"The community has been a wonderful support," she said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

