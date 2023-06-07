Newville Borough’s new municipal building is almost complete, and operations could transfer to the new space at 103 S. High St. this summer.
Borough secretary Jody Hoffman said the building still needs its occupancy permit, and officials are waiting to hear that the building is finished from Galbraith Pre-Design Inc., a South Middleton Township-based construction company.
The borough council last Tuesday accepted a proposal from Zeigler’s Storage & Transfer, a Carlisle moving company, to relocate items in the current municipal building at 4 West St. to the new location.
Council President Scott Penner said the company provided a cost estimate of $2,957.38 for the move. That will likely be covered by the borough’s general fund.
“I think that’s extremely cheap, and it does also include a shredding service,” he said.
Hoffman said irrelevant files more than 10 years old will be shredded.
“There’s a lot of antique minutes and things like that [and] those will not get shredded,” she said. “But as far as old files that have ... been revised and no longer hold any value, they’ll be shredded.”
Zeigler’s is “pretty well booked” for June but suggested making the move in July, although no date has been selected, Hoffman said.
Penner suggested closing the borough office on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning this week through the move to allow borough staff to determine what needs to be moved and to package items for the move.
During this time, Hoffman said borough residents will still be able to pay bills either at the door or the drop box outside the building.
The future of the current municipal building remains undecided.
Construction of the new municipal building began last fall on land the borough received as a donation from Richard and Ann Gobin, of South Middleton Township, in December 2021.
The Gobins also are paying for the building’s construction with the agreement that the borough will pay them $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year in interest.
After both Richard and Ann Gobin have died, those payments will end and the borough will own the building outright.
Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside? Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within? Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in. Now you don’t have to. An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms. Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored. Here's a look at Laughlin Mill in Newville.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Newville Little League's 2023 opening day celebration
Newville LL Opening Day 51.JPG
Randy Kann throws out the ceremonial first pitch during Opening Day of the 2023 Newville Little League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kann began playing for Newville Little League in 1955 at age 7 and participated in baseball through adulthood, eventually becoming a Little League coach.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 52.JPG
Family and friends of the late W. Irvin "Irv" Nelson gathered during the Newville Little League's Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Concession Stand was dedicated in memory of the longtime Newville Little League coach and dedicated booster.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 50.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 1.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 2.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 3.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 4.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 5.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 6.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 7.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 8.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 9.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 10.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 11.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 12.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 13.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 14.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 15.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 16.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 17.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 18.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 19.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 20.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 21.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 22.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 23.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 24.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 25.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 26.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 27.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 28.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 29.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 30.JPG
Randy Kann walks out to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during Opening Day of the 2023 Newville Little League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kann began playing for Newville Little League in 1955 at age 7 and participated in baseball through adulthood, eventually becoming a Little League coach.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 31.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 32.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 33.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 34.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 35.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 36.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 37.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 38.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 39.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 40.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 41.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 42.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 43.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 44.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 45.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 46.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 47.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 48.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 49.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 53.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!