Newville Borough’s new municipal building is almost complete, and operations could transfer to the new space at 103 S. High St. this summer.

Borough secretary Jody Hoffman said the building still needs its occupancy permit, and officials are waiting to hear that the building is finished from Galbraith Pre-Design Inc., a South Middleton Township-based construction company.

The borough council last Tuesday accepted a proposal from Zeigler’s Storage & Transfer, a Carlisle moving company, to relocate items in the current municipal building at 4 West St. to the new location.

Council President Scott Penner said the company provided a cost estimate of $2,957.38 for the move. That will likely be covered by the borough’s general fund.

“I think that’s extremely cheap, and it does also include a shredding service,” he said.

Hoffman said irrelevant files more than 10 years old will be shredded.

“There’s a lot of antique minutes and things like that [and] those will not get shredded,” she said. “But as far as old files that have ... been revised and no longer hold any value, they’ll be shredded.”

Zeigler’s is “pretty well booked” for June but suggested making the move in July, although no date has been selected, Hoffman said.

Penner suggested closing the borough office on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning this week through the move to allow borough staff to determine what needs to be moved and to package items for the move.

During this time, Hoffman said borough residents will still be able to pay bills either at the door or the drop box outside the building.

The future of the current municipal building remains undecided.

Construction of the new municipal building began last fall on land the borough received as a donation from Richard and Ann Gobin, of South Middleton Township, in December 2021.

The Gobins also are paying for the building’s construction with the agreement that the borough will pay them $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year in interest.

After both Richard and Ann Gobin have died, those payments will end and the borough will own the building outright.

Photos: Newville Little League's 2023 opening day celebration Newville LL Opening Day 51.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 52.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 50.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 1.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 2.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 3.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 4.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 5.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 6.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 7.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 8.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 9.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 10.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 11.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 12.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 13.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 14.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 15.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 16.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 17.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 18.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 19.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 20.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 21.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 22.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 23.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 24.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 25.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 26.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 27.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 28.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 29.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 30.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 31.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 32.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 33.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 34.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 35.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 36.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 37.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 38.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 39.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 40.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 41.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 42.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 43.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 44.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 45.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 46.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 47.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 48.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 49.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 53.JPG