Watch Now: Newville hosts Memorial Day parade and ceremony on day of "special tribute"

Red, white and blue lined the streets of Newville Monday afternoon.

The colors were visible on the banners that waved from the light posts along Big Spring Avenue, on many of the vehicles in Newville's Memorial Day parade and on the flags in the hands of community members who came out for the event and the ceremony that followed.

The annual event was organized by the Newville Joint Veterans Council and included a variety of emergency services, bands and public figures.

"We have a lot of regular participants between the police departments, the fire companies, the veterans organizations and some distinguished guests that come such as the County Commissioners and Representative (Barb) Gleim this year," the council's Vice President, Keith Murray, said.

The parade also featured the Big Spring High School and Big Spring Middle School Bands, as well as several tractors.

"This is a good turnout, a very nice turnout, good participation in the parade and we just look forward to seeing everybody stick around for the memorial service," Murray said.

He added that the service was is favorite part of the event because it honors and memorializes those who "gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

The ceremony included a wreath-laying, a three-volley salute, a name-reading of local veterans who have recently passed away and speaker Command Sergeant Major Brian Flom.

"This Memorial Day, I hope that we can remember the connection we have with all the generations that have gone before us, who selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price," Flom said.

He said that from the American Revolution to more recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, the soldiers of the United States put the welfare of the country before their own.

"Today is a day to pay special tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price of freedom. Memorial day is a day we should remind ourselves of a commitment to never forget those who served and sacrificed for America and today we do that once again."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

