Route 233 between Vine Street in Newville and Parker Road in West Pennsboro township remains closed because of downed utility lines, according to 511PA.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

All lanes of Route 233, or Centerville Road, between Vine Street in Newville and Parker Road in West Pennsboro Township are closed after a crash, according to 511PA.

Details regarding the precise time and location of the crash, the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was injured have not been released.