Upcoming meeting could move plans forward for Newville Police Department location

With the possibility of construction to begin on Newville’s new municipal building around Aug. 8, the borough will soon be able to focus its attention on the search for another building — a police station.

Borough Manager Fred Potzer said two council members and the mayor plan to meet with a possible landlord to discuss a potential space in the borough that would bring the police department out of “exile.”

The Newville Police Department is operating out of Gilliland Manor at Green Ridge Village, which is located just outside of the borough, but included as one of the areas the department can police, along with Saylor’s Market and the Newville Fairgrounds. The department moved there from its previous station at 27 Big Spring Ave. in March due to issues with mold that caused several officers to get sick.

The arrangement is temporary as Green Ridge Village plans to remodel the building that the police department is using.

“We’re about a year and a half away from having to move them again,” Potzer said during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The council formed a committee in March consisting of Potzer, Mayor Michael Croutch, Councilor Robert Darius, Newville Police Chief Todd Koser, and Officers Shawn Gutshall, Matthew Keller and Jason Brady, tasked with researching and planning for the department’s return to the borough.

“At this point we don’t know if that option (to be discussed at the meeting) is available,” Potzer said. “We have a meeting coming up, but it’s premature to say what the outcome of that meeting will be.”

The police department could leave Green Ridge Village at any time with no penalty, he said.

“Greenridge has been very accommodating to us and to the officers and they’ve given us a very nice environment and a safe environment and the borough appreciates that, but we do know that at some point there would be an end and they will be making renovations to the building that we are now occupying,” he said.

While it he said it cost approximately $12,000 to move the department to Green Ridge Village, all but $1,000 was paid for by an insurance claim for the mold issue at the former station. Potzer said it’s premature to determine what the cost will be to move the department back into the borough, but that will be determined by where it moves to as well as any renovations that would be needed.

“I think everyone on council, the mayor, would like to see both matters resolved,” he said. “I think we’re close to getting the municipal building resolved and hopefully after our meeting next week we will have a better idea as to the relocation of the police department, but our goal is to get both of these matters resolved as quickly as possible.”