Two businesses announce openings in Newville by end of year

Jaymee Lee's Diner

A September photo shows Jaymee Lee's Diner at 8 S. High St. in Newville, which closed  Sept. 3. The location will house Theo's Diner, which is anticipated to open in December.

 Maddie Seiler

A new diner and a tattoo shop are on the horizon for South High Street in Newville.

Theo's Diner announced via Facebook that it plans to open in December, featuring Mexican and Chinese specials and homemade soups. 

Newville Borough said the diner will occupy 8 S. High St., the former location of Jaymee Lee's Diner, which closed in September after nearly 11 years. 

Gary Kamin plans to open his tattoo shop, Awkward Illustrations, this month at 21 S. High St. 

He said he's doesn't have a set opening date as he's still in the process of "getting everything together," which includes completing flooring and adding lettering to the building's windows. 

Kamin said his shop will offer professional tattooing services and that he doesn't specialize on any particular art form but is "trained to do anything that comes into the shop."

Whiskers Brewing in Newville opened inside on Sept. 22 after sustaining damage from a fire in February.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

