Splash Zone: Local veterans play role in initial installation, upcoming replacement of Newville spray pad

The spray pad that stands near the entrance of Newville Community Park is one-of-a-kind, of that Borough Manager Fred Potzer is sure.

For more than two decades, spouts of water cascading down from the spray pad’s nozzles have kept children and visitors cool during hot summer months in a borough without a pool. And with an upgrade to the system in Newville’s pipeline, the space will continue to offer a splash of excitement for the community.

The spray pad was installed in the park in 1998 as the result of an idea from Jerry Gilbert who was then president of the Newville Borough Council. Gilbert and his brother, Robert Gilbert, both served in the U.S. Marine Corps and were honorably discharged as sergeants after serving in Vietnam, Potzer said.

“Jerry knew how to stretch money as a council president,” he said. “He was very good at that.”

According to Potzer, Jerry Gilbert operated on a “shoe-string budget” to create the pad.

“Jerry and Bob would build ... things in their spare time,” he said. “And just about anything like that, you know, if you could sit down with Jerry and draft it out, he could build it.”

Gilbert created the surface of the pad with a series of mats made out of recycled tires he got from a friend in Perry County. The piping of the spray pad consists of copper tubing commonly used for domestic water supply, and the pump assembly and spray nozzles came from parts of car wash equipment, Potzer said.

These were donated by Richard Copenhaver who owned a nearby car wash on West Street, and the Newville Water and Sewer Authority provided water free of charge.

It’s the ingenuity behind it that makes the spray pad unique to Newville.

“Once we had it in operation, we had other boroughs and townships come to us,” Potzer said. “They had to see the spray pad.”

He said kids never cared where the parts came from and with the exception of a span of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pad has been in use every summer since it was created.

“Newville has really been known for a lot of these people that have gone out of their way to serve the community,” Potzer said. “And I think the importance of it, you know with Veterans Day, here are some men who served and came back from their service and continued to serve.”

Spray pad to splash pad

Newville is in the process of installing a newer, more modern and ADA compliant splash pad.

Potzer said the difference between a splash pad and a spray pad is that the current spray pad in place at the park has elevated nozzles to allow water to pour down over people on the pad. Splash pads, however, involve a concrete pad that allows water to pulse up from the ground through water jets when activated.

Construction of the new splash pad is estimated to begin in April and end by June 1.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $99,000, Potzer said, though this is subject to change. Of this $89,000 would be covered by a Community Development Block Grant and $10,000 would be supplied by the borough.

“I think the kids are going to love it,” Potzer said.

The design includes the installation of an additional parking space as well as a concrete walkway to the pad. A canopy and steel benches would also be placed in the area.

Two benches valued at $1,000 will be donated by the U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 524: Lewis B. Puller of Carlisle. Each will bear a plaque, one in memory of Robert Gilbert, who died two or three years ago according to Potzer, and the other in honor of Jerry Gilbert for their efforts in the community.

“I’m not sure we would be considering a splash pad if we didn’t have the infamous spray pad first,” Potzer said.