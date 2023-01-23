Sirens for Service: Friendship Hose Company EMT recalls saving longtime friend's life

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

JoEllen Wiser

Agency: Friendship Hose Company

Title: EMT

Years with Company: 1.5

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I've been in ... the medical service field for about 27 years. I worked as a caretaker for seven, then I worked at Cumberland Goodwill [EMS] for 10 or 11 years, left there and then I did some residential supervisor work for group homes and now I'm back here. I absolutely love this job, just the community that I serve is very important to me ... [and] making a difference in someone's life if it's a medical emergency or a traumatic injury, just knowing that I am able to give the patient the best care at that moment.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I don't know that I have any calls that really stick out because I've been doing this for quite some time, but recently I had a call here at company 47 with a gentleman that I've known for a very long time, he was having a massive heart attack, his family has come in and sent a card and just the other day one of the guys told me that his son said that I was the one that saved his dad's life, so that's important to me, knowing that the family respects the job.

