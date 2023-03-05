It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Theo Arndt

Agency:

Friendship Hose Company

Title:

First lieutenant

Years with company:

About five active and 10 total, entering ninth year of service with West End Fire & Rescue in Shippensburg

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: Ever since I was a kid, we lived in Carlisle and I would go to the different Carlisle fire houses, 40 when it was down by the old AMES building and 41 and actually we lived right behind their firehouse. I grew up on the front ramp playing with a kid named Ben Thumma. His dad drove there so we kind of hung out on the firehouse ramp playing as kids. Any time they’d get a call, his dad would yell, we’d move to the side, they’d leave, we’d go back to playing, and actually Ben’s sister is married to one of the guys here so it’s kind of cool to come here with somebody that I grew up with from my childhood.

I would say probably joining, like I said it’s just been something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. I’d be dead asleep, hear a fire truck siren, get up and run to the window [to] watch them go by. In Carlisle, hanging out on the Square as a kid they would go and I would run to the street and watch them. It’s just something that it has to be there for you to want to do it.

Especially during 9/11, and I remember talking to Ivan Bretzman (former Cumberland County forest fire warden and local fireman) and I asked my dad and Ivan was standing there, why everybody was crying September 11 for firemen that they didn’t know, and Ivan told me that, “When you’re older and you join, you’ll understand, it’s a big family no matter where you go.” It kind of is, no matter if we go from here to New York on a vacation and we stop at a firehouse, they’re always welcoming, same with us, same with the guys in Shippensburg.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I would say here it was probably a house fire with somebody that everyone knew here. It was a cold, winter night. The deputy chief and I ... were upstairs watching Chicago Fire and I looked at him and I said, “Man what if that happened around here,” and about that time tones went off and we walked down here and tones were still going off and we didn’t know what was going on. The ambulance crew was like, “It’s a fire, it’s a fire,” ... and just that, we run calls before but that call in particular, it put a lot of perspective on how things can change.

The second floor crew was up. I was on the first floor performing a search, my partner went in another room, I went into a room and we heard a bunch of screaming upstairs. We grabbed a line and knocked down the fire that was going up the stairs and had no idea that the upstairs had flashed on the guys and had no idea that it burned a hole through the hose line. Had it not been for the other guy, my partner, grabbing that line, it would have been catastrophic.

I would say the inspiration ... comes from the brotherhood, just the family criteria. I mean, some people come into the fire service, they don’t have a family. They come in here and this is their family. Other people come in and this brings their family together, I mean there [are] generations here at Newville.

