It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Trent Wenger

Agency: Friendship Hose Company

Title: President EMS chief

Years with company: 9

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became a first responder back in 2009 after attending Boy Scouts. I was an Eagle Scout and I was interested in the medical field.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: So I would not say I have a particular call but I always want to be there for the community in their time of need to make them feel rest assured that all their problems are being handled, to keep them calm and serve them.

Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs Sirens for Service features Katherine "Kitty" Strait with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Theo Arndt with Friendship Hose Sirens for Service features EMT Ansley McFarling with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Andrew Mellott with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features David Schoonover with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Interior Firefighter Adam Lepley, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company JoEllen Wiser discuses her role with Friendship Hose Company in Newville Lt. Sean Ryan discusses his role with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS