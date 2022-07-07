Service to others a focus for Newville Lions Club Fair pageant queens

A series of pageants on Wednesday evening kicked off the 62nd annual Newville Lions Community Fair.

The Miss Newville (ages 16-20), Junior Miss Newville (ages 10-15) and Little Miss Newville (kindergarten to age 9) pageants were held at the Newville Fairgrounds, surrounded by a scene portraying quintessential Americana. Visitors could play ring toss, win a goldfish or run through the bounce house as they made their way to the pageant stage.

Hosting a pageant event to celebrate community involvement enriches the local youth, said pageant coordinator Christine Anderson. “We need to inspire the young ladies within our community, because without them we do not have a future,” she said.

For those in the running for Miss Newville, a $1,000 scholarship was on the line. Anderson hopes the winner will use the prize money as a steppingstone to better themselves and the community.

This year, Torrence Brown, 19, was crowned Miss Newville.

Brown is not a stranger to the pageant stage, as she won the title of Little Miss Newville in 2012. She remembered watching the older girls with admiration when she competed in the youngest age bracket.

“My Miss Newville was such a positive role model for me,” she said. “I can’t wait to be that for a bunch of little girls.”

An aspiring elementary education teacher, Brown is passionate about increasing support for the arts. She hopes to incorporate painting, singing and theater into her future classroom, while encouraging students to identify their unique passions.

Like Brown, the two other contestants for Miss Newville shared their desires to serve others and set a good example for younger girls.

Livia Funk, 19, has advised several midget cheerleading teams. She views her links with younger generations as a chance to be a positive role model.

Sara Witter, 19, works with a local nursing home, where she takes special care to meet the residents’ day-to-day needs and show them respect. Witter encouraged the audience to pursue small acts of kindness and spark a domino effect of serving others.

Following Brown’s crowning, the younger girls took the stage in the Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants. These categories allow the younger contestants to build confidence before they are eligible for the Miss Newville pageant, according to Anderson.

Charlee Wheeler, 7, was crowned Little Miss Newville in her first pageant.

Charlee participates in the Cumberland County 4-H program, and she aspires to become a dental hygienist. After getting a taste of walking on stage and posing for the audience, she said she is excited to compete in more pageant events in the future.

In the final pageant of the night, Evelyn Hippensteel, 15, won the title of Junior Miss Newville.

She is involved in Big Spring High School’s band, and she participates in wrestling and soccer. In the future, she aims to attend the Air Force Academy to study criminology.

Hippensteel hopes that younger girls watching the pageants learn to embrace their confidence. “You don’t have to pretend to be somebody that you’re not,” she said.

The fair will continue through Saturday, with animal exhibits, live music and a tractor pull event still to come. Vendors, food stands, rides and games will open at 5:30 pm each night.