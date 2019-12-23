You might want to forgive Gary Baranoski for sprinting down the aisles of Saylor’s Market. He was in a bit of hurry.
Baranoski got the opportunity to race against the clock in Saylor’s Supermarket Sweep at 7 p.m. Sunday evening because his wife, Penny Baranoski, was the grand prize winner of a Big Spring Post Grad Committee raffle. That gave him eight minutes to shop for as much free food as he could, up to $1,500, at the grocery store on Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township.
Penny Baranoski decided to let Gary do the actual shopping because he was enthusiastic about the opportunity.
“My husband is all about free, so when he knows that something is free, he’s all gung-ho,” Baranoski said. “He was there for three hours (the previous night), strategizing.”
Gary Baranoski started with pistachios (“he eats them like candy”), then proceeded to fill several carts with meat, tea and coffee, peanut butter, peppers and other items, she said. The couple purchased a chest freezer so they will be able to store the perishable items.
One of the moms on the committee, which is organizing an after-graduation party for the members of the Big Spring Class of 2020, worked with someone who had been involved in a similar fundraiser and suggested the idea, said committee chairperson Sarah Enck.
“We liked the idea because no one had done it here and it was something different,” Enck said.
In addition to the shopping spree grand prize, three other winners got $500, $250 and $100 gift cards.
Penny Baranoski said she was surprised to win because she only purchased one ticket and because she never wins anything in other contests, like meat raffles.
“I don’t think I need to go to a meat raffle for quite a while now,” she said.
The committee raised more than $1,600 by selling more than 800 raffle tickets at $20 each, Enck said. In addition to the graduation party, some of the money also went to the PAW Packs Program, a community effort that provides food for hungry students outside of school hours.
Enck thanked Saylor’s for their partnership and support.