Roberts resigns as Big Spring's superintendent, district launches search for replacement

Big Spring School District's search for a superintendent took flight after the school board approved Kevin Roberts' resignation during their meeting Monday evening.

Roberts said he will remain with Big Spring through the end of January before transitioning to a new role with the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. He announced in a letter to parents at the end of October that he will become the assistant executive director of the intermediate unit.

Initial applications, including a letter of interest, a current education vitae, credentials (letter of eligibility and certification) and three current letters of reference written within a year, will be accepted through Dec. 23, the district said. Applicants who are contacted for interviews will be required to provide current Act 34, 114 and 151 clearances, as well as college transcripts and to comply with the district's policies.

Board President William Swanson said the school board anticipates the selection of Big Spring's next superintendent before Roberts leaves in January, but that doesn't mean the replacement will be able to start then. In the event that this occurs, Swanson said the district has a plan in place to address it.

Roberts has been with the district for 17 years, initially as Newville Elementary School's principal, followed by other positions including director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent. He took over as superintendent last summer, following the resignation of Richard Fry.

The district's assistant superintendent, William August, resigned in October to become Shippensburg Area School District's superintendent.

Roberts said in his letter to parents that the district would first fill the vacancy left by his resignation before moving on to determine staffing for the assistant superintendent position.

"I just want to thank you (the school board) and the entire Big Spring School District for your support of me over the last 17 years," he said Monday night. "While I'm excited to take this next step in our journey and lead at the regional level, it certainly comes with mixed emotions as I can clearly say that I’ve learned there’s no place like Big Spring."