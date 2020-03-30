5 Questions: Newville couple adopts four siblings, steps up to health challenges

A. Once our daughter moved out, we said we were too young to be empty-nesters. So we decided to open our home up to foster care. We said one or two, but our first placement was a sibling group of three, and within a few months we also had the older sibling placed with us. When the time came up to adopt them, we couldn't break the family up so we adopted the four of them. Family is a big thing and we couldn't break up this special bond they had. These kids are amazing and such wonderful human beings even though they've been through a lot. We couldn't see our days without them.