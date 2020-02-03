5 Question: Big Spring teacher serves FFA as alumni association president

A. Agriculture education in Pennsylvania and across the nation is growing. This, of course, creates growing pains. Nationwide, we have a severe shortage of agriculture teachers to fill openings in existing programs and to start new programs. The success of programs and the growth is attributed to many things, but most importantly is the model of agriculture education, which combines classroom instruction, experience-based learning, and practical application of skills acquired. As an intercurricular program, students must be enrolled in agriculture education courses taught by a certified agriculture teacher before they are admitted membership into the FFA. As generations become further and further removed from their roots of production agriculture and farming, it becomes more and more important for students to be educated about the food and fiber production that sustains life and allows them to survive on a daily basis.