5 Question: Big Spring teacher serves FFA as alumni association president

A familiar face to Big Spring High School students once again took the stage at the Pennsylvania FFA’s Mid-Winter Convention during the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.
Sherisa Nailor, an agriculture teacher, spoke to the convention in her role as the president of the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association, a position she has held since 2009.
More than 5,000 FFA members and guests attended the convention, which included remarks from Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.
The alumni association awarded 420 first-year FFA members with the familiar blue corduroy FFA jacket, and 405 Keystone Degrees were awarded. The degree represents the highest honor at the state level.
Q. What is your background with FFA?
A. I was an FFA member and student in agriculture education in high school. During that time, I served as president of my chapter (Cumberland Valley) and then went on to serve as a state FFA officer and national FFA officer candidate. After high school, I studied agriculture and extension education at the Pennsylvania State University, graduating in 2006. I accepted my current position at Big Spring High School as an agriculture teacher that June and have enjoyed teaching for 14 years. In 2009, I was elected as president of the PA FFA Alumni Association and have been in that role ever since. In addition, I have served three terms as president of the PA FFA Association board of directors.
Q. Who are the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni and what do they do?
A. The PA FFA Alumni is a group of individuals that supports and promotes agriculture education and the FFA at the local and state level. Together, this group fund raises support for the Jacket Scholarship Campaign, scholarships to the Washington Leadership Conference, state FFA officer scholarships, the Penn State TeachAg Essay Contest, refreshments at the ACES Leadership Conference in February, Gold-Toe SOCS (training for state FFA officer candidates), and other initiatives developed by the board of directors. On a local level, alumni and supporter groups operate similar to booster clubs, assisting with fundraising and financial support of local chapters and students, as well as serving as coaches, judges and chaperones for events.
Q. Why is the work of FFA Alumni important?
A. Agriculture education is changing more and more every year. Today’s programs ask more of our teachers and students than they ever have before. With that in mind, it is critical that alumni and supporter groups pitch in to help at the local and state level, to help lighten the burden on teachers, advisers and students. In a lot of cases, alumni and supporter groups are former FFA members, parents and community members, as well as administrators. Just like most things in life, it takes a village to run a successful and active program, and the FFA alumni is an important part of that village in agriculture education.
Q. What is the state of agriculture education today?
A. Agriculture education in Pennsylvania and across the nation is growing. This, of course, creates growing pains. Nationwide, we have a severe shortage of agriculture teachers to fill openings in existing programs and to start new programs. The success of programs and the growth is attributed to many things, but most importantly is the model of agriculture education, which combines classroom instruction, experience-based learning, and practical application of skills acquired. As an intercurricular program, students must be enrolled in agriculture education courses taught by a certified agriculture teacher before they are admitted membership into the FFA. As generations become further and further removed from their roots of production agriculture and farming, it becomes more and more important for students to be educated about the food and fiber production that sustains life and allows them to survive on a daily basis.
Q. How can the community support the work of FFA and our agriculture students?
A. Supporting agriculture education, our students and the FFA is fairly simple.
Give back on the local or state level. Volunteer time to the program, serve as a coach or chaperone, donate materials or supplies from your time in the program, or provide financial support to one of the many programs you believe in and love.
Support local agriculture and the efforts to educate. Ask a student of agriculture education or a local producer before you believe or “buy into” the latest trend or story about production agriculture. Like most industries, we need to tell our story better, so the community can help that effort by engaging in local efforts to become educated consumers.
