Operating a bed-and-breakfast or short-term room rental facility in Newville could soon become easier with a proposal to loosen existing restrictions.

Matthew McKnight, the borough's assistant solicitor and planning commission solicitor, said current ordinances require B&B owners to live on the site and only serve meals to guests.

"Updating this section will allow for a more modern definition, by not requiring owners to live on-site and permits meals to be served to the general public, not just registered guests, allowing for the possibility of a restaurant to be part of the premises," he said.

The borough's existing ordinances for short-term rentals, like Airbnb or VRBO, allow them to be rented out for 21 cumulative days in six months. Proposed changes would permit rentals for up to 30 days at a time.

McKnight said he's not aware of any existing bed and breakfasts or Airbnbs in the borough.

"The current sections for both bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals have turned out to be more restrictive than necessary," he said. "The borough generally wants to encourage development that is in keeping with its small town character and will benefit its citizens."

While the borough is waiting to receive county comments on the proposed changes before it takes action, McKnight said the adjustments are "more pro-business than our current ordinance."

"It's a sound ordinance," he said. "I don't think the county is going to have any problem with it."

The Borough Council could vote on the changes during its June 27 meeting.

