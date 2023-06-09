Operating a bed-and-breakfast or short-term room rental facility in Newville could soon become easier with a proposal to loosen existing restrictions.
Matthew McKnight, the borough's assistant solicitor and planning commission solicitor, said current ordinances require B&B owners to live on the site and only serve meals to guests.
"Updating this section will allow for a more modern definition, by not requiring owners to live on-site and permits meals to be served to the general public, not just registered guests, allowing for the possibility of a restaurant to be part of the premises," he said.
The borough's existing ordinances for short-term rentals, like Airbnb or VRBO, allow them to be rented out for 21 cumulative days in six months. Proposed changes would permit rentals for up to 30 days at a time.
McKnight said he's not aware of any existing bed and breakfasts or Airbnbs in the borough.
"The current sections for both bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals have turned out to be more restrictive than necessary," he said. "The borough generally wants to encourage development that is in keeping with its small town character and will benefit its citizens."
While the borough is waiting to receive county comments on the proposed changes before it takes action, McKnight said the adjustments are "more pro-business than our current ordinance."
"It's a sound ordinance," he said. "I don't think the county is going to have any problem with it."
The Borough Council could vote on the changes during its June 27 meeting.
Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside? Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within? Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in. Now you don’t have to. An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms. Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored. Here's a look at Laughlin Mill in Newville.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Newville Little League's 2023 opening day celebration
Newville LL Opening Day 51.JPG
Randy Kann throws out the ceremonial first pitch during Opening Day of the 2023 Newville Little League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kann began playing for Newville Little League in 1955 at age 7 and participated in baseball through adulthood, eventually becoming a Little League coach.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 52.JPG
Family and friends of the late W. Irvin "Irv" Nelson gathered during the Newville Little League's Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Concession Stand was dedicated in memory of the longtime Newville Little League coach and dedicated booster.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 50.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 1.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 2.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 3.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 4.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 5.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 6.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 7.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 8.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 9.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 10.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 11.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 12.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 13.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 14.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 15.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 16.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 17.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 18.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 19.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 20.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 21.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 22.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 23.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 24.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 25.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 26.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 27.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 28.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 29.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 30.JPG
Randy Kann walks out to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during Opening Day of the 2023 Newville Little League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Kann began playing for Newville Little League in 1955 at age 7 and participated in baseball through adulthood, eventually becoming a Little League coach.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 31.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 32.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 33.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 34.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 35.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 36.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 37.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 38.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 39.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 40.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 41.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 42.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 43.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 44.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 45.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 46.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 47.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 48.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 49.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newville LL Opening Day 53.JPG
Players from all age groups gathered to celebrate the 2023 Newville Little League Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Newville Little League Complex.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!