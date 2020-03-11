Project will replace bridge on Route 944 in Lower Frankford Township

A project to replace a bridge on Route 944 will get underway at 7 a.m. March 23.

The bridge that carries Route 944 over Locust Creek in Lower Frankford Township will be removed and replaced. PennDOT said its contractor will begin with building a temporary road and stream crossing.

This section of Route 944, locally known as Enola Road, averages 990 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT advises travelers that eventually Route 944 traffic will be shifted onto the temporary road between Old Mill Road and Long Lane Road for up to 140 days while the bridge is replaced.

The $727,718 contract was awarded on Oct. 23, 2019, to Wen-Brooke Contracting Inc., of Three Springs Borough, Huntingdon County, and includes the removal and replacement of the existing 63-year-old single-span pre-stressed concrete adjacent box-beam superstructure, roadway approach work, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in October 2020.

