Police: Vandalism on the rise at Newville Community Park

With four acres of athletic fields, courts, pavilions and playground equipment, Newville Community Park attracts visitors all ages, but this year it seems to have become a magnet for something else: vandalism.

"We normally have an incident or two every year, but this year seems worse," Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said.

This summer alone, Koser said police have had to respond to the park close to a dozen times, and approximately five incidents there have earned citations or had allegations filed to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.

A recent incident in mid-July resulted in four juvenile males ages 15 to 17 receiving charges for misdemeanor institutional vandalism and lifetime bans from the park. Police said they discovered "a large amount of graffiti" on the pavilion, the restroom and the Pepsi machine, causing about $300 damage.

Another occurred in the late winter when a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old tried to catch the park's pavilion on fire, causing a "few hundred dollars damage," Koser said.

When incidents like these happen, borough staff is responsible for cleaning up and rebuilding when necessary.

Throughout these recent instances of vandalism in the park, Koser's noticed a couple of trends.

"The biggest majority has been 15-17 year old males," he said. "We have had them from various local townships, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, other counties and even other states, very few from the actual borough."

To him, this is a sign of a bigger problem, one that he doesn't envision will improve overnight.

"It is where we are as a society that doesn't have consequences for actions anymore," Koser said. "Kids are raised by their electronic devices with Tik Tok challenges and other influences. I think parents have less time to monitor their children with the constraints of trying to keep a household running. Or some are just plain not involved for various reasons."

To help prevent vandalism, Koser said the park is "heavily monitored" through the use of security cameras.

"There are very few things that happen that we don't have captured on video," he said, explaining that this has been the case for several years.

Police presence in the area will also increase as the department strives to keep "a closer eye" on the area, Koser said.

The park's restrooms, which have been a common target for vandalism in the past are closed and a porta-john is used in their place. Additionally, anyone who damages the park will receive at least two consequences: institutional vandalism charges and a lifetime ban, Koser said.

"We have no tolerance for vandalism," he said. "If it is criminally charged, it is an automatic lifetime ban. The perpetrator can re-apply for return after one year to the Recreation Commission."

Koser said the park serves as a "draw to Newville," one that is appreciated by the community.

"The public deserves a beautiful, peaceful, well taken care of park to go to with their families," he said.

Vandalism doesn't fit that picture.