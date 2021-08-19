PennDOT seeks public input on bridge replacement project in Newville area

PennDOT is looking for public input for a project replacing the bridge over Mill Race in North Newton Township and Newville Borough.

The existing bridge is a single-span concrete slab structure supported on concrete abutments with about a 9-foot span, which was built in 1929. PennDOT says the bridge is currently in poor condition.

The proposed project would replace the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert structure with a 12-foot span that is better aligned with the natural flow angle of Mill Race. The new structure would have no weight restrictions, and a concrete retaining wall will be built along Main Street at the northeast quadrant.

The section of Main Street has an average daily traffic volume of 2,461 vehicles, and the bridge would allow for two-lane crossing over the bridge.

PennDOT said the project is currently in the design phase, and construction is anticipated to start in fall 2022 with work completed in summer 2023. During construction, the road will be controlled with temporary traffic signals on either side of the bridge, which will provide one lane of traffic through the construction zone.

PennDOT is displaying the bridge replacement project plans online only, with the digital version available to view online for 30 days.