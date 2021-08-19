 Skip to main content
PennDOT seeks public input on bridge replacement project in Newville area
Mill Race bridge

PennDOT is looking for public input regarding a bridge replacement project on Main Street between Newville Borough and North Newton Township.

 provided by PennDOT

PennDOT is looking for public input for a project replacing the bridge over Mill Race in North Newton Township and Newville Borough.

The existing bridge is a single-span concrete slab structure supported on concrete abutments with about a 9-foot span, which was built in 1929. PennDOT says the bridge is currently in poor condition.

The proposed project would replace the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert structure with a 12-foot span that is better aligned with the natural flow angle of Mill Race. The new structure would have no weight restrictions, and a concrete retaining wall will be built along Main Street at the northeast quadrant.

The section of Main Street has an average daily traffic volume of 2,461 vehicles, and the bridge would allow for two-lane crossing over the bridge.

PennDOT said the project is currently in the design phase, and construction is anticipated to start in fall 2022 with work completed in summer 2023. During construction, the road will be controlled with temporary traffic signals on either side of the bridge, which will provide one lane of traffic through the construction zone.

PennDOT is displaying the bridge replacement project plans online only, with the digital version available to view online for 30 days.

The plans can be found on the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, by clicking on "public meetings" listed under the "resources" heading and choosing the Cumberland County box then the title marked "Main Street over Mill Race."

For those who need translation/interpretation services or have special needs, contact project manager Lindsay Volker at 717-705-6177.

