Out of the ashes: Newville's Whiskers Brewing opens first floor after February fire

"I believe it's going to be a total loss."

Jacob Griffie, systems chief of Friendship Hose, spoke these words Feb. 28 as he stood outside the still-smoking Whiskers Brewing Inc. at 9 S. High St. in Newville. Crews from eight fire companies had just extinguished a first-alarm structure fire that destroyed much of the brewery's first floor.

For some it might have been a total loss, but not for Dean and Katie Yaukey.

"[Giving up] is definitely not in my blood, not in my DNA," Dean said, a statement he proved true by officially opening Whiskers Brewing Sept. 22, just under seven months after the fire.

Dean described the process as "a little bit of a roller coaster ride."

Whiskers is the first location in Newville to sell alcohol since the borough allowed approved the sale of alcohol in May 2021. The borough had been dry since 1939.

The fire, caused by a USB charger in the bar area, came just days before the brewery's anticipated March opening.

"The euphoria of almost getting open was great and then the fire was just a real blow," Dean said.

Last month's opening came just in time for Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, and celebrated around the world from the end of September to the beginning of October. Dean, who began brewing his own "Barktoberfest" for the occasion in July, was ready.

"It was very exciting to finally be open," he said. "And then the wide eyes of people coming in and seeing was great."

Similarities and differences

Whiskers Brewing today looks much like it did before the fire.

A bright blue streak of color runs once more through the top of the bar, matching the chairs and stools that fill the indoor dining area.

When asked about the choice in color, Dean laughed and pointed out a small blue and white Penn State University logo in the upper corner of the bar area.

"We just wanted something different," Katie said. "We’re going to do the maroon and gold room upstairs, but we just wanted something different than the colors you typically see in Newville, and it’s bright."

The stools and many of the tables were "completely burned" in the fire, but with extensive sanding, grinding, priming and painting they were reclaimed, Dean said. Several pieces of wood from the second floor were restored and repurposed downstairs as well, he said.

"We’re trying to reuse everything that we can," he said.

Pet paintings created by Dean and Katie's daughter, Jaime Yaukey, once again decorate the walls. The originals burned, but Dean said Jaime was able to recreate everything and even add a few new pieces.

The brewery also features the same ceilings and a similar floor, Katie said.

"We tried to keep it as much the same as before but fortunately we were able to do some things differently that I think is going to make the experience a little bit better for people," she said.

One of the changes came in the first-floor windows, which were raised and upgraded to open. They also feature a new bar area that allows customers to sit and look outside.

Dean said another change came in the new tap system, which is now installed in the wall instead of the ceiling.

"The thing that has made me push forward and kind of be excited for the reopening is the changes," he said. "Even though they’re small, like the windows or the tap system ... to me that’s exciting that we got to do some things that we couldn’t do the first time around."

Rebuilding process

After the blaze, the state fire marshal and insurance companies had to review the incident, Dean said. The work to rebuild began in mid-May.

The first step: gutting everything.

"Luckily the building structure was OK, but they had to gut it down to the studs," he said. "They had to take out any drywall that was in here, any insulation, pretty much anything the fire was able to touch other than the final wood structure, they [had] to gut."

The "gutting" process occurred on both the fire-damaged first floor as well as the smoke-damaged second floor of the building, which remains a work in progress.

Next came a chemical treatment that acted as a sealant on the remaining exposed wood.

The treatment is still visible on the brewery's second floor as construction continues to re-install a maroon and gold Big Spring Bulldog-themed room and, eventually, a minibar.

Dean said sometimes when he's up there, he can still smell smoke.

Jeff "JL" Souders, the building's contractor, has been responsible for much of the reconstruction.

“It was a pretty long process," he said. "We had to tear everything down to the bare walls, [and do] complete restoration on the inside, insulation, wiring, plumbing, the whole nine yards."

Dean said Souders has been working on the building in phases. The first of these focused on the brewing area on the building's first floor.

By mid-June, Dean was brewing again and getting back some inventory.

The second phase addressed the remainder of the first floor. Work on the third phase, the building's second floor, is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Souders said the rebuilding process has come with "quite a few" challenges. Old buildings like the brewery's require extensive measurements to square up, he said.

"It was definitely a challenge, but it was a delightful challenge ... taking it from where it was burnt and getting it to the end product, it was very gratifying," Souders said.

"The biggest problem we’ve had is I’m impatient," Dean said. "I just want to be there, I want to be done."

He said the building took a long time to complete the first time around.

"I’ve said last summer what was I doing? I was scrambling to finish a brewery," Dean said. "What was I doing this summer? I was scrambling to finish a brewery. Next summer? No. I’m not doing that."

Open outside

While the interior of Whiskers Brewing debuted Sept. 22, business was booming long before then; Dean and Katie sold beer that survived the fire outside on March 1, the day after the blaze. Then they bought a tent and opened on random days while work inside the building continued, selling drinks until the brewing area was complete.

Dean ran his tap system through a hole in the wall that led into the cooler and though the weather was cold in April, the Yaukeys were fully set up to operate outside by May. By July, they had regular outdoor hours.

The outdoor area, known as the puppy patio, features various seating options, as well as fire pits, all on top of pet-friendly turf.

"It’s been great," Katie said. "Everybody’s bringing their dogs and it actually worked out really nice."

She said the plan is to utilize the puppy patio as long as possible, and Dean said depending on the weather, brewery guests could possibly utilize the outdoor space year round.

Like Whiskers' "Barktoberfest," all Dean's brews come with pet-themed names, from the Corn Dog Sweet Corn Lager to the Bulldog Blonde Ale.

Along with 11 of Dean's brews, the brewery also features two guest drafts: Big Hill Ciderworks Summer Scrumpy from Gardners and Victory Berry Monkey from Downingtown.

Dean said he also intends to serve liquor and distilled spirits.

Food items are also coming to Whiskers Brewing, pending the completion of the kitchen, and Katie said they hope to serve food within the next month.

"It’ll have to be a building process based on what our cook is able to do with the equipment that I have," Dean said, though he said french fries and flatbread pizzas are an absolute.

Also on the menu will be what Dean called a "monster" soft pretzel with a flight of dips.

The brewery's current hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Dean said they're in the process of getting Sunday NFL Ticket, something he hopes to have within the next couple of weeks.

Eventually he hopes to add hours on Wednesdays and Sundays. Whiskers Brewing will always be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because those are brewing days, Dean said.

Future ideas

Along with the addition of food to the menu, extended hours and the completion of the second floor, Dean and Katie have no shortage of ideas for Whiskers Brewing's future.

These include live music, karaoke and trivia nights, but like everything else with the brewery, working these in will be a process.

Through it all, Dean and Katie have appreciated the community support they've received.

"They’ve been fantastic, honestly, very supportive and it’s great," Katie said. "That’s why we want to do this for the community, and they seem to be enjoying it."