The splendor of Newville’s small-town charm will be on display this weekend for the borough’s 26th Fountain Festival.

Festivities will unfold from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along West Big Spring Avenue, Parsonage and West streets.

Fountain Festival Committee Chair Kathy Lloyd said the event will feature live music and more than 100 vendors.

Throughout Saturday, Friends of the John Graham Library will hold a book sale on the library’s grounds and the Newville Historical Society will offer historic horse drawn wagon tours. A petting zoo and kids alley will also remain open all day Saturday.

Other festivities will take place at the following times:

Friday

2 p.m.: Streets close, vendors begin to arrive

4 p.m.: Food court opens

6 p.m.: Parade forms on Broad Street

7 p.m.: Parade begins

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Line dance

10 p.m.: Festival closes

Saturday

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Friendship Hose Company Breakfast

9 a.m.: 5K Run

9 a.m.: Baking Contest judging and auction, sponsored by the Big Spring Senior Center to benefit Paw Packs

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Tours of the Green Ridge Train Museum, courtesy shuttle bus provided by Presbyterian Homes

11 a.m.: Mr. Mike’s Dinosaur Show on Parsonage Street, sponsored by the Big Spring Kiwanis Club

12:30 to 2:30: Colby Dove, a Carlisle-based 12-string acoustic musician

2:30 p.m.: Festival contest winners announced

3 p.m.: Festival closes

Serving as the committee’s chair for the first time this year, Lloyd said she tried to keep a lot of the festival staples and expand the event from there.

She said the event has seen decreased participation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she estimated last year’s festival saw about 25 vendors.

“We just tried to grow it a little bit more, give some more vendors and some more events,” Lloyd said.

New events will include a children’s contest challenging participants to build a replica of one of the borough’s historic buildings.

In addition to featuring various vendors and events, Lloyd said the festival allows people to see others they may not have seen in a while.

“You can shop a little, you can talk to people, you can listen to music ... our local Newville firehouse there does a big breakfast spread, so it’s getting a lot of the community organizations to show their faces too and just get everybody together,” she said.

