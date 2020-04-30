Newville yard sign sale to help nonprofit support area residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Newville Borough is selling yard signs to area residents in order to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The borough said it has arranged to have 100 yard signs printed, and each sign, which is 18 inches by 24 inches, will come with a stake. The borough is selling the signs for $10 each, $6 of which will be donated to Neighbors in Christ, a nonprofit that helps Big Spring area residents.

The borough said the organization is in desperate need of funds because of how the pandemic has affected residents.

Residents who would like to purchase a sign can call Borough Manager Fred Potzer at 717-776-7633 for more information and to get an order form. Order forms are also available online at the Newville Borough website at www.newvilleborough.com.

Residents outside the borough can pick up signs at the Newville Borough Office after calling ahead. Those who live in the borough will have their signs delivered.

Payment can be made in the form of a check to “Newville Area Events,” or in cash in an envelope with the resident’s name and “sign,” deposited in a drop box at the Newville Borough Office or taped to their front door, which can be picked up on the date of delivery.