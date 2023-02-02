Newville Water and Sewer Authority officials said the organization is nearly insolvent after the discovery of financial discrepancies involving the authority and Newville Borough.

Authority officials said in a news release Thursday that financial statements they had been receiving did not reflect the actual financial status.

"We were told that we were in a solid financial position," Roger Hoover, chairman of the authority's board, said in the news release. "What was shown to us on paper was not reality."

The authority, which provides water and sewer services to Newville and parts of West Pennsboro, North Newton and Penn townships, exists as a separate legal entity created by Newville Borough following the provisions of the Pennsylvania Municipality Authorities Act.

The authority is operated by a five-member board of directors appointed by the Newville Borough Council.

Both entities maintain separate financial accounts.

The announcement regarding the authority's financial condition came two days after the borough fired long-time manager Fred Potzer Tuesday for willful misconduct following the discovery in December of discrepancies in borough finances.

In addition to his role as the borough manager, Potzer was the administrative manager of the authority.

Authority officials said they are examining options to secure funding and ensure that services for the borough and surrounding townships remain uninterrupted. They have also contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to asses the availability of possible interim funding.

Until the evaluation of the authority's finances has been completed, authority officials said they don't know how much funding they will need.

"Every effort will be undertaken to determine where the authority’s funds went and why," Hoover said. "Unfortunately, the ratepayers may be impacted by this situation."

"There is a lot that we don’t know at this juncture," Hoover said. "But once we have answers we will seek accountability."

Newville Borough Council president Scott Penner released a statement Tuesday saying that the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation that will include a forensic audit of all borough accounts.