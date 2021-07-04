Newville, Shippensburg fairs to return in July

Community fairs in western Cumberland County will make a return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2020 events across the county.
The Newville Fair, Rural Life Festival in Newburg and Shippensburg Community Fair will all come back this month.
Up first is the 61st annual Newville Fair hosted by the Newville Lions Club and held at the Newville Fairgrounds. This year's fair will start Wednesday and run through Saturday.
According to a schedule the Lions Club recently posted on Facebook, much of the festivities will return, including all three pageants, which are scheduled for Wednesday evening. Indoor vendors, food stands and games will also open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and rides will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Also on schedule is live music, 50/50 raffles, animal exhibits and bingo. There will also be free vision screenings on Wednesday and Friday, and the fireworks will return at 10 p.m. Friday.
The fairgrounds will also open early from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for the chicken barbecue, for pre-ordered pick-up, and the tractor pull will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday is the Rural Life Festival held at the Newburg United Methodist Church at 203 N. High St. The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m.
The festival features a variety of demonstrations and displays of old-time activities, such as antique farm machinery, butchering displays, stationary crosscut saw, working steam engine, grain flailing, horse-drawn binder, corn shelling, sheep shearing, soap making, wood working, blacksmithing and log hewing.
There will also be live music and plenty of homemade food from Amish doughnuts, lemonade, chicken barbecue, sandwiches, soups, hand-cut french fries and Amish pretzels. Attendees can also learn from food demonstrations, including scrapple making, fresh apple cider making, bread baking and butter making. There will also be a barrel train ride and petting zoo for children.
The festival is free with free parking and will be held rain or shine.
The 63rd annual Shippensburg Community Fair will return from July 26 to July 31. There will be some special events scheduled with the Shippensburg Band concert and livestock stockman's contest on July 25, but the rides, games, vendors and exhibits won't open until July 26.
This year's schedule of events includes the goat show, rabbit show, fair queen, Barnyard Olympics and comedy show on July 26; baked goods judging and auction, jersey show, sheep show, horse pulling contest and alpaca show on July 27; craft show, children's discounted rides, beekeepers demonstration, dairy judging and antique tractor pull on July 28; market beef show, lamb show and tractor pull on July 29; swine show, supreme livestock showman contest, holstein show, tractor and truck pull and karaoke contest on July 30; and draft horse show, 5K run/walk, junior livestock sale and annual horse show on July 31.
Homemade food from more than 20 nonprofit organizations will also be available at the festival. For a list of available food vendors and what they will sell, as well as for the full schedule of events, check out the fair website at www.shippensburgfair.com.