Newville, Shippensburg fairs to return in July

Community fairs in western Cumberland County will make a return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2020 events across the county.

The Newville Fair, Rural Life Festival in Newburg and Shippensburg Community Fair will all come back this month.

Up first is the 61st annual Newville Fair hosted by the Newville Lions Club and held at the Newville Fairgrounds. This year's fair will start Wednesday and run through Saturday.

According to a schedule the Lions Club recently posted on Facebook, much of the festivities will return, including all three pageants, which are scheduled for Wednesday evening. Indoor vendors, food stands and games will also open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and rides will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Also on schedule is live music, 50/50 raffles, animal exhibits and bingo. There will also be free vision screenings on Wednesday and Friday, and the fireworks will return at 10 p.m. Friday.

The fairgrounds will also open early from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for the chicken barbecue, for pre-ordered pick-up, and the tractor pull will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

