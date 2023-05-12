Help is on the way for Newville after the December discovery of financial discrepancies that launched a Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office investigation and led to the dismissal of longtime Borough Manager Fred Potzer in January.

The investigation includes an ongoing forensic audit to determine if a crime has been committed, and while Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said he’s not sure when the audit will be complete, the borough is moving forward with developing a strategic management plan.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Borough Council hired PFM, a financial advice and consulting agency, in conjunction with Eckert Seamans, a Pittsburgh-based law-firm with an office in Harrisburg, to develop the plan. The two firms, which are working together, were one of four agencies that responded to the borough’s request for a vendor to develop the plan. Representatives from each of the four vendors made presentations at the meeting.

PFM and Eckert Seamans proposed the creation of a plan to meet the borough’s financial obligations for the rest of the year and to develop a five-year financial plan. They also discussed a review of municipal areas such as staffing, utility systems, revenue enhancement, labor strategies and strategic investments.

“I think what you’re getting [and] what you’re paying for is a team that’s really going to drill into your ... circumstances, your specific challenges and to create a custom, detailed analysis and recommendations to address your issues,” said Eckert Seamans attorney Jonathan Cox, who is also the borough’s bond counsel.

PFM and Eckert Seamans representatives said they would focus on creating a clear, concise report catered to the borough.

“What I have found works in doing this is, one, to take a look, to commit yourself to understanding the situation and not bringing a preconceived notion because you’ve done this 50 times and here’s number 51,” PFM Managing Director Gordon Mann, who will serve as the overall engagement manager, said. “ ... The other thing is you have to make it relevant to people.”

He said this involves explaining what numbers mean and why they matter.

PFM and Eckert Seamans representatives said the agencies can also support the borough’s search for either an interim or permanent borough manager.

“I have never worked in a place that has financial distress where you walk in really the more than 12 months later [and] everybody’s still there,” Mann said. “Somebody leaves.”

Representatives said that while the situation is new to the borough, it’s not new to the state and they cited experience working with other municipalities in similar positions.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said that in Newville, the borough and the water and sewer authority that were both handled by Potzer were harmed.

“You’ve got repair work to do,” he said to PFM and Eckert Seamans representatives. “You’ve got to show both boards that their situations can be repaired, because the numbers could amount to be daunting.”

McKnight said that while the exact numbers still remain unknown as the forensic audit progresses, the borough has “large financial burdens to deal with including unpaid bills.”

The cost to develop the plan will be covered by a $200,000 grant the borough received from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development in March.

Of the four vendors that presented at Tuesday’s meeting, PFM and Eckert Seamans was the most expensive option, totaling approximately $100,000. The cost for each of the other agencies fell between about $46,000 to just under $62,000.

“I got the sense of they’re very strong with financial reports,” council member Joe Kindon said. “Are they going to be strong in the process of helping us find an interim manager? Because that’s part of what we need in the next steps. If we feel confident that they will do that well, and we can comfortably hire an interim manager ... that price might be worth it.”

Andrew Sheaf, who serves as a local government policy manager with Community and Economic Develpment and has been referred to by Newville officials as “the fixer,” wasn’t concerned about using half the grant funding to establish the plan, which will have to address borough funds and water and sewer authority funds.

He said the grant is large, which gives the borough flexibility.

“We provided a $200,000 grant to do the best work that we could,” Sheaf said.

Remaining grant funds will help cover forensic audit costs and the hiring of an interim or permanent borough manager.

Sheaf the way the department’s Strategic Management Planning Program works is the borough first receives a grant to establish the plan. Once the plan is developed, the borough can apply to receive additional grant funding for its implementation.

McKnight said the borough intends to develop a contract with PFM and Eckert Seamans immediately to begin the planning process and that this could be approved at the council’s May 30 meeting.

Photos: Newville Little League's 2023 opening day celebration Newville LL Opening Day 51.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 52.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 50.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 1.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 2.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 3.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 4.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 5.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 6.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 7.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 8.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 9.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 10.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 11.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 12.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 13.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 14.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 15.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 16.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 17.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 18.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 19.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 20.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 21.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 22.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 23.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 24.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 25.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 26.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 27.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 28.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 29.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 30.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 31.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 32.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 33.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 34.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 35.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 36.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 37.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 38.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 39.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 40.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 41.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 42.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 43.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 44.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 45.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 46.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 47.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 48.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 49.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 53.JPG