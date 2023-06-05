Possible improvements to the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail’s Newville Trailhead remain up in the air after the Newville Borough Council rejected all bids for construction at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Work at the trailhead at 23 McFarland St. could include paving the existing parking lot, installing seven new parking spaces and adding a concrete building pad.

The borough received a $77,655 grant from the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to complete the project by the end of the year, but both bids for the work came in higher than the available grant funding.

Tim Cormany, vice president of planning at Chambersburg-based engineering firm Martin and Martin Inc., said the bids were arranged in a way that the borough could opt to complete either just the base bid or the base bid plus one or both alternative bids.

The base bid involved paving the existing lot of about 30 parking spaces. The alternate included installing additional spaces, and a second alternate plan added the concrete building pad.

A bid from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. out of New Enterprise came in at $162,495.40 for the full project. It broke down as $107,192.85 to pave the existing lot, $34,566.35 for the additional spaces and $20,736.20 for the building pad.

Rogele Inc. out of Harrisburg offered $160,196 total for the work with $96,231.85 for the base bid, $35,568.35 for the additional spaces and $28,395 for the building pad.

With both base bids alone higher than the available grant funding, Council Member Jack Ericksen said the borough plans to reach out to various sources to determine whether it’s possible to secure additional funding to complete the entire project or whether it should be rebid on a revised project with the existing funds.

However with an end-of-the-year completion deadline, time is of the essence.

“There’s an urgency here and we’re going work hard to try to make sure that we can get that funding,” he said.

Ericksen guessed the project will come up at the council’s June 27 meeting for officials to confirm that they’ve obtained sufficient funds to complete the entire scope of the project or to approve rebidding a revised project.

“Our intention is to do something,” he said. “It’s a substantial amount of money that’s available, it just is not sufficient for the full scale of the project we had in mind, but we will certainly try to make it work for the parts that do fall under it.”

A revised project could include just the installation of additional spaces and a concrete pad.

Newville Economic Development Authority Chairperson Andrea Greene said the borough hopes to install a building on the pad that could someday house a business like a bicycle repair shop or a rental shop, but no decision on the future building has been reached.

“[It] made sense economically to prep that site accordingly as that’s what we would want there in the future,” she said. “While we’re out there already working the site, we might as well have it site ready.”

Greene said borough officials discussed potential improvements to the trailhead since last spring.

“If you’ve ever been out to the trailhead on a busy weekend, you will know that parking is at a premium there at that spot and having it paved and more presentable I think actually gives curb appeal for the town,” she said.