Anyone who walks into Newville First Church of God on a Friday morning will find themselves face-to-face with a well-oiled machine.

Well, actually, they'll find themselves at Paw Packs' weekly food packing event, which, after several years of operation, functions just as well.

Paw Packs began in 2016, providing meals to children at Newville Elementary School in the Big Spring School District over weekends and holiday breaks, according to the organization's website. During the 2016-17 school year, the program expanded to all three of the district's elementary schools. Now, children from two years old through Big Spring High School seniors can receive free meals for weekends, breaks and summer vacations when district families sign up.

Every Friday morning, a team of Paw Packs volunteers works with members of a local church or organization to bag food items. Bags are delivered to each of the district's schools and distributed to students at the end of the day. Bags are also picked up by parents at Newville First Church of God between 10 a.m. and noon.

Giant Company representatives joined in the meal bag assembly Friday morning and presented a $5,000 check to Paw Packs, supporting one weekend of meals for students and their families.

"We actually saw it [Paw Packs] in the Pennlive Wish List and they really focused on supporting students at Big Spring School District, and we're focused on eliminating hunger," Giant Community Relations Specialist Ashley Mahaffey said. "So it just made sense for us to give back to that."

The wish list outlines specific needs of central Pennsylvania nonprofits.

Paw Packs food coordinator Pat Wilhide and her husband, Larry, have been involved with the program since it began.

"Parents are appreciative of the help," she said. "We often hear comments like 'You don’t know how much this helps.'"

Jessica Winesickle, Big Spring's social worker, said at Big Spring School Board's Feb. 6 meeting that every school in the district has seen an increase in the number of students who qualify for the district's free and reduced lunch program since 2015. At Big Spring High School, the percentage of qualifying students jumped from 28% in 2015 to 42% in 2022, she said.

Paw Packs receives food and monetary donations from local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals, Wilhide said.

Food drives and other fundraisers also support the program.

"Just before Christmas, students at Mount Rock Elementary collected boxes of cereal for us as a community service project," Wilhide said. "The timing was great because cereal was not available from our usual source at that time."

Bags contain items such as cereal, shelf stable milk, juice, protein items, soup, pasta, fruits, vegetables and snacks, she said. Bags picked up by parents include more perishable items like bread and eggs, packaged for families rather than individuals.

Wilhide said Giant has donated items like oranges and hams to Paw Packs in the past and expressed confidence in an on-going partnership with the company.

"Hopefully, we'll continue our partnership with them since they're focused on feeding the community and so are we," Mahaffey said.

Paw Packs has also partnered with Community Aid and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Wilhide said.

"The community has been amazing in providing support for our program," she said. "Without the support of all these groups, we would not be able to operate. We are appreciative of each person who has in some way supported our efforts to see that children in our community do not go hungry."

Big Spring offers several programs to meet student needs. These include Operation Bulldog, which works to identify and reduce barriers that hinder equity within district; Rachel's Closet, a shop at the middle school that allows any student to freely take or donate clothing or hygiene items as needed; and Big Spring Marketplace, which provides free food and hygiene items at the high school for any students who wishes to take them.

PHOTOS: PAW Packs volunteers and Giant Company representatives bag food donations