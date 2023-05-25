Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Officers at the Newville Police Department are feeling the effects of a staffing shortage with no plans to hire in the near future amid the borough’s financial circumstances.

The December discovery of financial discrepancies led to the January dismissal of longtime Borough Manager Fred Potzer and launched an ongoing investigation into borough and Newville Water and Sewer Authority finances by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. There is no update on that investigation.

In the police department, Officer Jason Brady resigned in January, dropping the department’s four-officer staff to three, which includes Newville Police Chief Todd Koser.

Koser said the borough has a union contract that requires a minimum staff of four officers, however, the union is aware of the borough’s financial constraints and isn’t pursuing the violation. Instead, union officials issued a memorandum of understanding to the borough saying they won’t pursue the issue in the near future.

He said during the borough council’s Feb. 28 meeting that in spite of a consortium in March to test candidates for consideration at multiple Cumberland County police departments, neither he nor the other two Newville officers had time for interviews or the ability to hire anytime soon, according to meeting minutes.

“The current concentration of the borough is to pay the salary and benefits of the current staff,” Koser said. “After the employees are taken care of, the outstanding bills are being paid. It wouldn’t be prudent to bring in more staff at this time.”

He said the borough has met the department’s payroll and health care benefits, and while other areas are behind, “everyone had understanding of the situation.”

However, with such a small department, Koser said it doesn’t take much of a ripple to see an effect.

“The impact of the being short-staffed is felt immediately,” Koser said. “... Losing one officer greatly increases the case load of the other officers. This results in less time to complete other administrative duties, training, etc.”

“Less coverage can allow for more routine [or] nonemergency calls to stack when officers are not on duty,” Newville Officer Matthew Keller said. “This can mean that an officer arriving on duty could be assigned to handle incidents that took place a few days prior. This can lead to an officer being behind on calls before even arriving to work.”

Increase in cases, citations

Newville’s police department has seen an average of 2,774 calls each year over the past several years, along with a recent uptick in what Koser referred to as cases that require extensive investigation and therefore take longer to complete. These involve making phone calls, conducting interviews, obtaining warrants, writing detailed reports, attending forensic interviews of juveniles, logging evidence and more, all tasks that draw the officers’ attention away from more routine functions.

Koser said that while this increase in such cases is not unique to Newville, many other departments have more resources available.

In addition to more involved cases, Keller said truck traffic has increased in the borough, accompanied by an uptick in truck citations. Koser attributed this to the warehouses being constructed in the area “one after one.”

Keller recalled at least two incidents of trucks striking a pole at the borough’s sole traffic light at the intersection of High and Main streets while turning, resulting in a combined $250 in damages to the department’s cameras.

In spite of more complicated cases for the department to tackle, he said officers are making efforts to maintain an adequate police presence.

“I think the potential for increased issues of being understaffed may intensify as call volume escalates over the summer months,” Keller said.

In addition to balancing the workload among three people instead of four, the department is experiencing more scheduling gaps.

Koser said Newville is not a 24/7 department and has always relied on Pennsylvania State Police troopers to help cover gaps in the past, since the department has operated under a no-scheduled-overtime directive since about 2015.

“The current situation has caused us to block out consistent parts of the schedule to make it easier for PSP to plan manpower to cover those gaps,” he said. “I do not think we have done that on a consistent basis before. I know of two other smaller local departments that have had to do that recently for the lack of manpower. It isn’t just a Newville issue with the lack of available qualified/certified officers.”

In the past, the department has employed part-time officers, but Koser said the borough has no part-time officers and the availability of full-time positions at various local police agencies has significantly reduced the part-time hiring pool.

Police department salaries and operation costs account for one of the largest expenses on the borough’s budget and made up about 42% of the borough’s budgeted 2023 expenditures.

While a forensic audit through the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office to determine the state of the borough’s finances is ongoing, Koser said the department is taking care of the necessary items, including recent radio and traffic camera repairs.

Koser said morale in the department was down in the weeks that followed the discovery of the borough’s financial discrepancies.

“It was very stressful for a bit,” he said. “Obviously, anybody would be worried if they were not going to be paid or if you were not going to have health insurance for your family. I think things have greatly improved over time as we have seen the borough being able to keep things afloat. We owe a lot of gratitude to the employees/personnel that have worked on that situation and the departments that have helped temporarily cover costs.”

Return to borough

In addition to staffing struggles, Koser said no movement has been made to bring the Newville Police Department back into the borough.

While officials have examined multiple potential properties, none have been suitable due to factors including a lack of parking, lack of security, too much space, too little space, lease costs or repair needs, he said.

“A lot of the issues could be overcome, but the cost of fixing the issues makes it cost prohibitive at this juncture,” Koser said.

The department moved into Green Ridge Village, a Presbyterian Senior Living community in West Pennsboro Township, in March 2022 after issues with mold in its West Big Spring Avenue station caused several officers to get sick.

While Green Ridge Village is just outside of the borough, it is among the areas outside of Newville that receives coverage from the department, along with Saylor’s Market in West Pennsboro Township and the Newville Fairgrounds in North Newton Township.

Koser said the borough initially signed a one-year lease that began March 1, 2022. That lease was extended a year and will now end in February 2024.

Green Ridge officials estimated they wouldn’t have immediate plans for the space for about three years, although Koser said they’ve recently begun using other parts of the building.

“The police department just wants the public to know we miss not being readily accessible to the public,” he said. “We want to be back in the borough as much as the residents do. On the other hand, we are very grateful with the hospitality of Green Ridge Village. Our accommodations are more than satisfactory. We can function here as long as we need to and are able to.”