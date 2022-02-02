Newville Police approved to relocate over mold concerns; borough considers building options

The Newville Police Department is preparing for a change of address after ongoing issues with mold in its station reportedly made several officers sick.

The Newville Borough Council approved the temporary relocation of the police department to a vacant building at Green Ridge Village, a Presbyterian senior living center, during their monthly meeting Jan. 25.

Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said the police department will begin moving items over Tuesday, although the new location isn't expected to be fully functional until the end of the month due to the difficulty of moving electronic equipment like cameras and radios.

“We have to do something," Koser said. "It’s kind of an emergency situation.”

Mold in police station

Koser said the mold became apparent when he went to the doctor with upper respiratory issues in late September. His doctor told him it could be a sign of dirty air, so he talked to the other officers at the station.

"Everybody in the office had like sinus infections or ear infections at the exact same time," Koser said. "Everybody, and that’s not something that’s contagious. That’s kind of a clue when there’s five of us and we all have the same problem that this is the common denominator. So then we opened up to looking around to see what was going on here and ran into the mold."

Koser said he went to the borough, explained the situation and said he and his officers needed a new place to go. That place turned out to be office space at the Newville Water & Sewer Authority, where the police department worked from late November to mid-January.

However, Koser said confidential files were still stored in the station and accessed only while wearing protective face masks. Interviews were conducted in Newville's municipal building, and Koser said he performed administrative work from home, which means that he worked from four different locations over the past few months while the mold could be addressed.

"There’s been two major air quality studies done from people that are certified mold experts and those reports are rather lengthy, you know they were all inclusive," Koser said. "They inspected the whole property and looked at all the nooks and crannies that sort of thing."

According to Koser, the second test served as a second opinion, but they both came to the same conclusion, even agreeing on the types of mold growing in the station. Koser said these included Aspergillus/Penicillium, Cladosporium, basidiospores and smuts/rust.

In addition to the air quality tests, James Swartz, the owner of the property, said he made changes to the station. He said he installed an air purifier, filters, a UV disinfection system and a pump in the station's basement to remove water, as well as getting the building cleaned and sanitized.

According to Koser, moisture has always been prevalent in the police station. He pointed out a warped whiteboard that hangs on the wall in his office, saying that it was perfectly flat the day he hung it up. He also said the basement has flooded on multiple occasions, a hot water heater from one of the four apartments upstairs dumped on the station's ceiling, and a bathtub had leaked in the past as well.

Koser said he and the other members of the police department were cleared to move back into the building in mid-January, but began to experience the same symptoms as before, and on the third day back in the station, water began dripping from the ceiling.

Swartz said this was the result of an overflow upstairs, but for the police department, it was the last straw.

“We were all sick, which makes you irritable anyway, and it’s a stressful job, and then you add in that you don’t feel well when you’re here and you know that here is more than likely making you sick, that makes it a tough environment,” Koser said.

Koser, along with officers Matthew Keller and Shawn Gutshall, attended the Jan. 25 Newville Borough Council meeting and requested the move, which was approved the same day.

Swartz said he's been more than fair throughout the entire process.

"I have done everything they asked me to do," Swartz said. "If they want to move, it’s totally up to them.”

Plans for a new station

The move comes as the lease for the police department's current station at 27 W. Big Spring Ave. in Newville is set to expire at the end of the month. Koser said the police have worked from the current location for approximately 10 years.

“We can’t continue to operate in that building, and there’s no sense making a new lease and breaking it in two months," Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer said. "So the way it worked out is all right; we will serve out our lease through the end of February, then we will start in March with the new lease."

Potzer said the cost of staying at Green Ridge Village will be $1,550 per month, compared to the $1,000 monthly payment paid for the building owned by Swartz.

Potzer said the borough plans to construct a new police station, a discussion that started in 2018, although he's not sure what that will look like yet.

"So we had worked out a design for a two-story building," Potzer said. "A lower level was going to be the police station and the second floor was going to be the borough offices, and we had worked on this last year."

The borough received land from a local couple in December at 131 S. High St. in Newville. However, due to COVID-19, supply chain issues, material costs and the uncertainty of labor, the bids came in much higher than what was budgeted.

"If you talk to anyone right now that’s doing any kind of construction, they'll tell you now is not the time to do a project,” Potzer said.

Potzer said the borough will have to decide to modify the project or seek additional funds.

"There’s a couple of options," he said. "Do we build a municipal building at the site, do we build a police station at the site, do we retain the ownership of this [municipal] building and stay here, do we retain the ownership of this [municipal] building, maybe modify it, remodel it, make it available as a police headquarters?"

Potzer said he hopes to have a better idea of what will happen in terms of the new police station in the next 30 to 60 days.

“At the end of the day, what we hope to have is a new facility for the borough and a new facility for the police department; whether they’re both constructed on one site or whether we take this building and remodel, we’re not sure yet," he said.

Green Ridge Village

Potzer said that for the temporary interim location for the police department, they looked at several locations but many of them required extensive renovations.

That's where Green Ridge Village came in.

“It needs nothing," Potzer said of Gilliland Manor, the vacant building at Green Ridge Village where the police department will work. "It’s a beautiful building and it’s safe and functional and we could move into it quickly."

Koser said Green Ridge Village maintenance staff will add a door to close off a wing where the five staff members of the Newville Police Department will settle in.

One concern that came up at the borough council meeting regarding the police department's decision to relocate was that Green Ridge Village, while close, is located outside of the borough of Newville.

“You know from the borough boundary line if you have a good pitching arm you can throw a rock and hit the building, it’s that close,” Potzer said.

He said Newville police have already been present on Green Ridge's property and can be there despite it being outside of the borough.

“Legally we can because we already have permission from West Pennsboro Township; it was granted in 1982 and we can police on the campus of Green Ridge Village," Potzer said.

Koser said it's not uncommon for the Newville police department to be outside of the borough, since it's contracted to patrol the areas of Green Ridge Village, Saylor's Market and Newville Fairgrounds.

“No patrol coverage will be cut," Potzer said. "The department will continue to function as normal, except from a different location.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

