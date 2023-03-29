As Newville Borough borough operations progress while awaiting the results of forensic audit, Secretary Jody Hoffman said it seems like something new is discovered every day.

Newville Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said Tuesday night that a forensic audit has "barely begun" as it approaches two months since Newville Borough Council fired former Manager Fred Potzer following the discovery of financial discrepancies.

The council fired Potzer Jan. 31 for what McKnight described as "willful misconduct," after discrepancies in borough finances were discovered in December. The discovery launched an investigation by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office that will include a forensic audit into borough finances.

McKnight said during the council's meeting Tuesday night that the DA's office has nearly finished gathering all the documents it will need for the audit.

"Until they get that done, it doesn’t make any sense for them to move forward," he said. "So it’s not going to be anything rapid, it’s not going to happen overnight."

Hoffman and McKnight described Tuesday some of the issues the borough now faces due to old bills and changing contracts.

McKnight said borough officials discovered that expert recommendations for pension funds haven't been paid for the past several years. He said each year experts make recommendations on the amount of money that should be put in pension funds to ensure that money will be available when employees retire and need those funds.

The borough has different pension fund categories including uniform, or police, and nonuniform. Hoffman estimated the amount needed for both funds totals about $500,000.

"We're very concerned about getting those caught up and making sure the pensions are fully funded by the recommendations being made by the experts," McKnight said.

"There are other things that have been popping up that Fred ignored, contracts he signed and would just get something else," Hoffman said at Tuesday's meeting. "Today, uniforms came to light that haven’t been paid since October of 2021 but we were under contract, so that’s like an over-$7,000 bill. The copier, he didn’t pay on [the] other copier, he just contracted with new copier carrier and ignored all those bills. It’s just [like] he thought if he didn’t pay and contracted somebody else it would just go away."

The borough was approved for a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development in February, a total that will cover the borough's $5,000 contribution to the forensic audit, McKnight said.

He said that typically the borough receives approval from the state to spend the money and is reimbursed afterward.

"That's a way for them to keep track of the funds and to make sure they're being used as they are designed to be used, but ... they may make an exception for this audit because it's so essential to both the DA's investigation and also ours," McKnight said.

Another use for the grant funding is the hiring of an expert to develop a plan for borough finances moving forward.

"We're going to need to do that because of issues that have come up that are obvious that we need to help, especially with things like funds that need to be strengthened, and then there's there's some pension funds that need to be basically supplemented financially that way," McKnight said. "So we have to come up with ways to do that without jeopardizing our current programs."

He said the borough has sought bids for an expert and anticipates that someone will be selected and brought on board within the next month to begin developing that plan.

The grant funding will also be used to help hire either an interim or permanent borough manager to replace Potzer, something Council President Scott Penner said probably needs to happen "sooner than later."

McKnight said borough staff like Hoffman and elected officials like Penner and other council members have pitched in to complete borough manager duties, which include taking personal recommendations, overseeing departments, providing financial reports and more.

"[They're] picking up the slack, but it's still a lot of pressure and long hours for everybody else," he said.

Penner said people who are interested in both interim and permanent positions have reached out to the borough.

McKnight estimated that the borough will be able to begin the hiring process within the next 45 days after an expert has been hired to begin work on the plan. He also said he'd like to see either an interim or permanent manager in place within about 60 days.

"The sooner the better," Hoffman said.

At Tuesday's meeting, borough officials approved entering a forebearance agreement that allows for a pause or reduction in mortgage payments for a limited time with Mid Penn Bank.

McKnight said this will help transform a short term revenue loan into a long term loan. He said the borough typically takes out a short term loan each year for the "lean months" of January, February and March to help cover expenses until real estate tax revenue begins to come in and the loan can be repaid.

"We had to stop that before it went into effect for 2023, and so we have that loan to be dealt with and turned into a long term loan instead of a short term loan based on our revenue," McKnight said.

The final forbearance agreement is anticipated to move forward in the coming weeks.

Also coming up in the near future is completion of Newville's new municipal building at 103 S. High St.

"We've been focusing on our finances, but the reality is that the building is probably going to be finished by midyear," McKnight said.

In the coming months officials will decide when and how to move to the new building, he said.

Newville's 2023 budget estimated the cost of the move at $63,000, which includes IT services, a phone system, alarm and security systems and an emergency generator among other items.

Photos: Newville Borough scenes