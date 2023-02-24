With a forensic audit of Newville's finances in process through the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, operations in the borough have proceeded, for the time being, without a manager.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said the borough of roughly 1,300 people has relied heavily on secretary Jody Hoffman and other officials and employees to complete manager-related duties since the council fired longtime borough manager Fred Potzer at the end of January for willful misconduct. This came after the discovery of financial discrepancies with borough finances in December.

"He basically was the man who did everything," McKnight said of Potzer. "He would take care of personnel recommendations, he oversaw the various departments, he would provide financial reports, he would arrange for audits. Those are all the things that, among many other duties, that he did do."

Potzer managed both the Borough of Newville and the Newville Water and Sewer Authority. Officials announced Feb. 2 that the water and sewer authority was nearly insolvent.

While the borough and water and sewer authority maintained separate funds, McKnight said money was transferred between them without documentation to a "much greater extent than anyone could imagine."

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said the purpose of the forensic audit, which will examine both entities, is to determine if a crime was committed.

"Given the number of records involved, I do not have a timetable as to how long the audit will take," he said.

Authority officials said they are examining funding options to ensure that services, which extend to Newville and parts of West Pennsboro, North Newton and Penn townships, can remain uninterrupted. Until the evaluation of the authority’s finances has been completed, authority officials said they don’t know how much funding they will need.

McKnight said borough officials have applied for a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. That funding could help conduct a separate audit that would allow a look backward and forward at where to go with revenues and expenses.

The grant could also help the borough acquire a new manager or pay for an interim manager in the meantime, and McKnight said the borough has received a few resumes for the role.

"Right now we're just taking a look at them until we have the actual funds to pay an interim manager," he said. "We're not about to go into further debt to do so."

The borough completed the initial application for the funds and expects to hear back from the Department of Community and Economic Development in the coming weeks, McKnight said.

In the meantime, he said Newville has met all payroll and health insurance payments for borough and authority employees.

"It's still a bit of a struggle until we get more revenue coming in, but our intent is to never have to miss any payments that way completely," McKnight said.

The borough will likely begin to receive real estate tax revenue in March.

McKnight said Newville officials are ensuring that multiple people are looking at original documents like bank statements and authorizing payments.

"Obviously when you have a situation like this occur, the obvious answer with hindsight is we need to come up with more checks and balances that are in place, and that goes for both the water and sewer authority and the borough," he said. "So we learned from our mistakes, but we're working hard to try and correct them and make sure that never happens again."

Additional checks and balances are already in place, McKnight said.

The borough council and the authority held a special joint meeting Jan. 12 where the council designated Council President Scott Penner, Hoffman, authority Chairman Roger Hoover and Vice Chairman William Barnhart to approve all future bills for payments. Hoover and Barnhart were also appointed to sit with borough officials for future bill approvals.

In addition to the absence of a borough manager, McKnight said Newville's Mayor, Michael Croutch, has been conducting his responsibilities remotely. A GoFundMe page for Croutch suggests this is for health reasons.

McKnight said the mayor's responsibilities include administration of the borough's police department and the ability to veto legislation. He said Croutch has remained in touch with police and participates in meetings via Zoom.

As the borough awaits forensic audit findings, construction continues on the borough's new municipal building at 103 S. High Street. The building is anticipated to be completed in April and McKnight said that while construction progress won't likely be impacted by the borough's financial status, the move to the new building could be delayed depending on the cost.

Newville's 2023 budget estimated the cost of the move at about $63,000, which includes IT services, a phone system, alarm and security systems and an emergency generator among other items.

McKnight said the long-term effects of the borough's situation are unknown.

"Temporarily though, it's shock and disappointment because of the amount of regard that Fred Potzer was held in, so there's a lot of disappointment going around," he said. "But there's also a determination and get beyond it ... all we have to do now is correct the problems that have now been discovered and make sure that the finances of both the water and sewer authority and the borough of Newville are very sound."