Newville library hosts online auction

John Graham Public Library's online auction started accepting bids Tuesday to help raise funds for the library's planned addition to its building on Parsonage Street in Newville.

The auction will run through March 15 with 100% of the proceeds going to the building fund.

The auction feature 67 items that include Newville and Big Spring collectibles. Among those up for auction are a 96-piece set of Noritake china, a freestanding wooden dinosaur puzzle, toys, antiques, tools, afghans and seasonal decor.

The auction also features tickets to a Pittsburgh Pirates game, a Harrisburg Senators game and cruises on the Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat, as well as admission to the Crayola Experience, DelGrosso's Park and Laguna Splash, and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

There are also vintage books, including one by Theodore Roosevelt published in 1905, and books signed by the authors, as well as local history journals.

To view and bid on items, visit the auction at www.32auctions.com/johngrahamauction2022. For more information about the items, call the library at 717-776-5900.

