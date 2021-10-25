 Skip to main content
Newville Halloween Parade canceled due to impending thunderstorms

Newville Halloween Parade 12

Crowds filled the streets of Newville to enjoy the 2019 Newville Halloween Parade. 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Newville Borough confirmed that its Halloween Parade scheduled for Monday night has been canceled due to expected thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service reported that strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible very late Monday into Monday night.

The parade had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

