Newville Halloween Parade canceled due to impending thunderstorms

Newville Borough confirmed that its Halloween Parade scheduled for Monday night has been canceled due to expected thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service reported that strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible very late Monday into Monday night.
The parade had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
Halloween parade dates for Cumberland County
Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 12
Mechanicsburg will host its Halloween parade Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the downtown area.
Parade formation begins along Broad Street in front of the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
The parade route begins at 7 p.m., proceeding down West Keller Street then back up Simpson Street. The route finishes at the corner of West Simpson and George streets. The parade will be held rain or shine.
Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade - Wednesday, Oct. 20
Mount Holly Springs will host its Halloween parade on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the borough.
Registration for the parade beings at 5:30 p.m. on Mooreland Avenue. Parking is available at the elementary school and United Methodist Church.
Registration ends by 6:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m.
Winning prizes will be selected and posted on the borough's website by Friday.
Newville Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 25
Newville will host its annual Halloween parade Monday, Oct. 25 in the borough.
The parade will form on Broad Street at 6 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m. There will be no pre-registration for this event. Contestants may register on the night of the parade.
Shippensburg Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 26
Shippensburg will host its annual Halloween parade Tuesday, Oct. 26 on King Street in the downtown area.
The parade is organized by the Shippensburg Kids Event Committee. Individual registrations begin the night of the parade at 5:30 p.m. at 129 East King St. The parade begins at 7 p.m.
The parade had to be rescheduled from its original date of Oct. 23 because PennDOT declined a road closure request submitted to the Shippensburg Borough.
Camp Hill Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 26
Camp Hill will host its annual Halloween parade Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the borough.
The parade route starts on Market Street in front of Trinity Lutheran Church, continues west on Market to N. 24th St., then goes up N. 24th to Walnut Street and ends at the borough building. Camp Hill Recreation is organizing the parade.
Awards will be handed out following the parade.
Carlisle Halloween Parade - Wednesday, Oct. 27
Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade in the downtown area Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Pre-Registration is required for the parade, which is organized by Carlisle Parks and Recreation. Register at the Stuart Community Center until Oct. 22.
Staging the night of the parade begins at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and runs west on East North Street to Hanover Street, then south on Hanover to Willow Street, then east on Willow.
Street closures begin at 5:45 p.m. in the borough:
- North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m.
- Parking available at Weis Markets, McCarren’s Supply, and Louther St. (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m.
- Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging
- parade participants.
- Participants being dropped off after 5:45 p.m. should take place at Weis, McCarren’s Supply, or on East Street.