Newville Fountain Festival canceled
Newville Fountain Festival 2019

The Newville Fountain Festival Parade in 2019 was led by the color guard.

 Sentinel file

The Newville Fountain Festival that was rescheduled to Oct. 10 from earlier this year has been canceled, according to the festival committee.

The committee said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for large gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health, it has canceled the event in the interest of public safety.

The committee notes the Fountain Festival will return on June 18-19, 2021.

