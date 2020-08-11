Newville Fountain Festival canceled

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Newville Fountain Festival that was rescheduled to Oct. 10 from earlier this year has been canceled, according to the festival committee.

The committee said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for large gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health, it has canceled the event in the interest of public safety.