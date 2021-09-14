Newville Fountain Festival canceled over lack of vendor interest

The Newville Fountain Festival has been canceled for 2021, after having previously been rescheduled, due to what organizers said was a lack of vendor interest this late in the year.

The event, which usually brings arts and food vendors to downtown Newville along with a parade, live music and games, had been rescheduled from its usual June date to Oct. 2.

“We just don’t have the number of vendors to pay for the event,” said Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer, who serves on the committee that organizes the event. The festival typically has 40 to 45 vendors, Potzer said, but this year’s turnout would have been down to 27.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The committee didn’t feel it was enough participation,” he said. “Rather than having an event that would not be up to standard, the committee said ‘let’s just cancel and regroup.’”

The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and the pandemic also caused delays in organizing the event earlier this year, given that the committee usually starts planning in January for the June event.

The festival was moved to the fall for additional lead time, but this cut down on vendor interest. This year’s festival had also been planned as a one-day event without Friday activities, given that school is back in session.

“A lot of the vendors are summertime vendors, they tend to put their things away and close down after Labor Day,” Potzer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0