Newville fires long-time borough manager after discovery of financial discrepancies

The Newville Borough Council unanimously voted to terminate Borough Manager Fred Potzer Tuesday for willful misconduct following the discovery of financial discrepancies in late December.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said the accounting of both the Newville Borough's fund and the Newville Water and Sewer Authority's fund was "lacking in many respects."

"We believe that the finances that we were presented by him (Potzer) were not accurate, and he knew they weren't accurate and he didn't tell us they weren't accurate," McKnight said.

Borough Council President Scott Penner released a statement Tuesday saying discrepancies were discovered between the financial reports provided to the Newville Borough Council and the actual bank statements, causing the start of an internal investigation in conjunction with the water authority to determine the depth and accuracy of the discrepancies.

By early January, Penner said there appeared to be enough evidence to take action, and during a special joint meeting of the borough council and the authority on Jan. 12, they launched a formal investigation. Potzer was placed on paid administrative leave the same day, and Penner said the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office was contacted to open an investigation, which will include a forensic audit of all borough accounts.

McKnight said the investigation remains ongoing and continues to reveal things that need to be fixed.

"First we found one thing we didn't like and then we found something else and then we found lots of something elses and then we realized ... that something needs to be examined," he said. "So everything's under the microscope right now."

The extent of the financial discrepancies remains unknown.

"My training is in economics and accounting and those things have to be precise," McKnight said. "So I'm not going to speculate on amounts of money or anything else until the forensic audit gives us the actual information we need to correct."

Penner cited several priorities of the borough council moving forward, including transparency and honesty with Newville's residents and shareholders, efforts to maintain payroll and insurance benefits for borough employees, the identification of current outstanding accounts and cooperation in the investigation.

"In the coming months, this council will have difficult decisions to make," he said. "We are confident in moving forward that we will have honest and accurate information to make those decisions with the information gained through the investigation."

Potzer said in November he planned to retire in the spring after holding the position for 28 years. Potzer was in the hospital in December and was not present at the late December and January meetings.

As the borough begins the search for Potzer's replacement, McKnight said existing staff members have worked to complete the responsibilities required for the role.

The council on Jan. 12 approved Penner and Council Secretary Jody Hoffman alongside water authority Chairman Roger Hoover and Vice Chairman William Barnhart to approve all future bills for payments. Hoover and Barnhart were also approved to sit with borough officials for future bill approvals.

"The main thing we want to get out for both our rural residents and the people in the region is, although we're extremely sad and disappointed, we're looking at this as a chance to review things and do things properly," McKnight said.