Newville Fair brings residents and visitors back to fairgrounds

The 61st Annual Newville Fair at the Newville Fairgrounds brought lots of joy and fun to both locals and visitors this past week.

Having started Wednesday and running through this past Saturday, this year would have been the 62nd fair had it not been for the pandemic-related cancellation last July.

Hosted every year by the Newville Lions Club, the fair charges no admission or parking fees, generating funds from on-site sales and donations from participants. It’s all part of the mission of the Lions Club, which has been serving the Newville Community for over 70 years.

During the year, these funds help support a long list of local organizations and events; to name just a few: the Big Spring Area Food Bank, eye exams and eye glasses for needy individuals, the Newville Christmas and Halloween parades and the John Graham Library.

Dan Brant is the district governor for the Lion’s District 14C and past president of the Newville Lions Club. Having attended about 40 Newville Fairs, he was thrilled with the turnout on Friday night.

“Given the cancellation of the fair last year, this turnout compares favorably to past years,” he said. “This is both a service to the community and a way to raise money for the Lions Club projects throughout the year.”

