Newville Fair brings residents and visitors back to fairgrounds

The 61st Annual Newville Fair at the Newville Fairgrounds brought lots of joy and fun to both locals and visitors this past week.
Having started Wednesday and running through this past Saturday, this year would have been the 62nd fair had it not been for the pandemic-related cancellation last July.
Hosted every year by the Newville Lions Club, the fair charges no admission or parking fees, generating funds from on-site sales and donations from participants. It’s all part of the mission of the Lions Club, which has been serving the Newville Community for over 70 years.
During the year, these funds help support a long list of local organizations and events; to name just a few: the Big Spring Area Food Bank, eye exams and eye glasses for needy individuals, the Newville Christmas and Halloween parades and the John Graham Library.
Dan Brant is the district governor for the Lion’s District 14C and past president of the Newville Lions Club. Having attended about 40 Newville Fairs, he was thrilled with the turnout on Friday night.
“Given the cancellation of the fair last year, this turnout compares favorably to past years,” he said. “This is both a service to the community and a way to raise money for the Lions Club projects throughout the year.”
Michelle and Brian Stern are Newville residents who, along with their two small children, were excited to be out as a family enjoying the community event.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to do something as a family in like two years,” Michelle said.
A lifelong resident of Newville, Brian Stern was happy to be out of COVID lock down. “Everything’s open again, so it’s great to be back to normal."
Tom Fornerette, a Chambersburg resident, came to the fair with his Newville friends for the live music and dancing. “We love the North Mountain Ramblers (country band that provided live music) and this event because it’s 'pure Americana,'” he said. “Families coming out with children and grandchildren; it’s wonderful.”
On Friday night there was something for every age group to enjoy, from the food stands to the numerous rides and games, to the animal petting area, even bingo and free eye screening. Smiles were seen everywhere.
Jacqueline Borman has lived in Newville most of her 50 or so years. Attending with her son, daughter and grand baby, Borman enjoyed the live music and dancing, as well as the happiness she sensed in the crowd.
“People are happy to be out,” she said. “We have many events here in Newville, and it’s wonderful to see people having a good time again.”