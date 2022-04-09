Newville examines options for potential towing contract

The Newville Borough has never had a towing contract in Fred Potzer’s years as borough manager, although after a discussion at the council’s March 29 meeting, this could change.

A contract would mean that the borough’s police department would utilize a specific towing company, designated by the borough, Potzer said.

“The towing contract is something that would aid our police department,” Potzer said. “[It] would provide uniform pricing, storage for vehicles, and we would designate a contractor to handle the towing for the town. ... If there is a towing contract, the police department would summon the contractor and that contractor could tow improperly parked vehicles, but it could just as easily be a vehicle that’s improperly parked on a parade route, it could be two vehicles involved in an accident, anything of that nature.”

Potzer said he doesn’t know yet who the contractor would be.

“It would have to be put out for bid and we would obviously be looking within a certain mile radius of the borough so that may narrow the number of towing companies,” he said.

Potzer expects that if the borough enters a contract, it would likely last for one year with the option to renew for one year.

He said the contract would primarily be for the benefit of the police department.

“I think just that they would have a designated towing contractor on call that they would know is available and would be available to respond within a required length of time,” Potzer said.

Newville Police Officer Matthew Keller said the potential towing contract is a good idea.

“A contract with a towing company will set a standard with towing cost and storage fees,” he said.

Keller said towing in the borough is currently handled differently depending on whether the vehicle is on private or public property, however in both cases the police would be contacted.

He explained that with abandoned vehicles, something that has different qualifications on public versus private property, police notify the vehicle owner. If the owner or address cannot be identified, police post the notice on the vehicle’s window, Keller said. After seven days without a response from the vehicle owner, Keller said the vehicle is towed.

“This process of removing a vehicle can prove difficult and time consuming for business owners with limited parking spaces for their customers,” he said.

Potzer said that private property owners can (and many currently do) erect signs that private property violators will be towed. He said these signs aren’t uncommon in the borough and that the signs must be properly worded in order for police to enforce them.

“A private parking lot with proper signage, which is regulated by the department, will give the Officers and business owners the authority to tow vehicles that are in violation of the parameters set forth by the chosen, posted, legal signs in a timely manner,” Keller said. “The signs at a minimum will show the fines associated with illegally parking in said area, where your vehicle will be towed to and the contact information for the towing company.”

Potzer said the contract would not be directly connected to parking in the borough because private-property owners currently have the ability to call a towing company of their choice to have vehicles removed. With the contract, they would have the option of utilizing the designated towing service, but they could still opt for a different towing company.

He said there aren’t many towing contractors in the western part of Cumberland County, so he’s not sure what the response to a proposed towing contract would look like.

“It’s like anything else,” Potzer said. “You don’t know until you put it out for proposals and like the mayor said at the meeting, it’s something he has brought up and the police are looking into.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

