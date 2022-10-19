 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newville church to host Pre-Parade Pumpkin Bash on Halloween

  • 0
Newville Halloween Parade 2019

The Newville Halloween Parade is pictured in 2019.

 Sentinel file

A Newville church will host an event leading up to the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31 that will include activities and free dinner.

First United Presbyterian Church at 111 W. Big Spring Ave., in Newville, will hold a Pre-Parade Pumpkin Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, leading up to Newville's Halloween Parade at 6 p.m.

The church will offer games, pumpkin painting and other crafts, as well as opportunities for parents to take photos of their children. Event organizers also said the event will offer a free supper of hot dogs, chips and beverages to save parents time as they prepare to participate in or watch the parade.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Shipwrecks can affect the ocean for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News