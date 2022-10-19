Newville church to host Pre-Parade Pumpkin Bash on Halloween

A Newville church will host an event leading up to the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31 that will include activities and free dinner.

First United Presbyterian Church at 111 W. Big Spring Ave., in Newville, will hold a Pre-Parade Pumpkin Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, leading up to Newville's Halloween Parade at 6 p.m.

The church will offer games, pumpkin painting and other crafts, as well as opportunities for parents to take photos of their children. Event organizers also said the event will offer a free supper of hot dogs, chips and beverages to save parents time as they prepare to participate in or watch the parade.