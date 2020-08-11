Newville cancels Halloween parade due to coronavirus mitigation concerns

The Newville Community Action Committee on Tuesday announced that it has canceled this year's Halloween parade.
The committee said that due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing and masks, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the members did not feel they would be able to accommodate the mitigation efforts required for such an event.
The committee voted unanimously to cancel this year's parade, noting that they plan to continue the parade in future years.
