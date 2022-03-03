Newville buildings re-open due to drop in COVID cases; police station moves

Four Newville buildings have reopened due to a recent drop in COVID-19 cases.

The Newville Borough Council approved last week the reopening of the Newville Borough Office, Maintenance Building, Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Cool Spring Water Filtration Plant. The borough initially announced the buildings' closures Jan. 5 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.

The council will also hold a special meeting March 22 at 6 p.m. to discuss plans for their municipal building and police station.

Borough Manager Fred Potzer said the borough previously had plans to construct a new municipal building and police station on land they received from a local couple at 131 S. High St. in Newville.

"We had worked out a design for a two-story building, a lower level was going to be the police station and the second floor was going to be the borough offices and we had worked on this last year," Potzer said.

He said the borough had obtained all of the land use approvals, and the couple had subdivided the property and deeded it to the borough.

"Due to COVID, due to supply chain issues, due to material costs, just the whole uncertainty of labor and so forth, the bids came in substantially higher than our budget," Potzer said. "So this forces us either to modify the project or to seek additional funds to complete the project.

“There’s a couple of options," he added. "Do we build a municipal building at the site, do we build a police station at the site, do we retain the ownership of this building and stay here, do we retain the ownership of this building, maybe modify it, remodel it, make it available as a police headquarters? Those are all the options that we’re looking... and if you talk to anyone right now that’s doing any kind of construction, they tell you now is not the time to do a project.”

While the borough moves forward in determining what comes next for its municipal building and police station, the police department has temporarily relocated to Green Ridge Village due to ongoing concerns about mold in their previous station at 27 W. Big Spring Ave., which they reported made several officers sick.

The council approved the police to temporarily relocate to Green Ridge Village's Gilliland Manor at 55 Manor Lane in Newville during their Jan. 25 meeting, and the department completed the move Tuesday. Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said the department still has a lot of organization to do, but they're "totally in" at Green Ridge.

The Newville Police Department said in a Facebook post last month that the new location is not set up for lobby access, but that individuals can call and officers will go to their location or give instructions on how to get to them. The Newville Police Department's phone number remains the same at 717-776-5513.

