Newville brewery rises from ashes, sells beer the day after a fire destroyed much of first floor

On Monday afternoon, Newville's yet-unopened Whiskers Brewing was engulfed in flames. Twenty four hours later, the brewery sold its first drinks.

Refusing to let his dreams go up in smoke, owner Dean Yaukey set up shop and began to sell beer in the brewery's outdoor space Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish still-smoldering embers inside the building.

"[It’s] not that I need the business, but we got beer," Yaukey said.

A post on Whiskers Brewing's Facebook page said the brewery would sell a few of its crafted drinks in cups to be consumed on the premises, as well as cans, crowlers or growlers for customers to take with them. The brewery will sell outside Thursday as well, as long as possible until the beer runs out, the post said.

Yaukey said the idea to run the business outside for the time being came from his wife, Katie, and his daughter, Jordan.

“This morning, we were like what are we going to do," Yaukey said. "And I said I got all that beer up there, I don’t know what to do, and they said, 'Well, why don’t we can it and offer it for people to go?' And then we were like we can go a step further, we can invite them to sit out here and drink it because they could anyway before."

Yaukey said since the business is operating outside, dogs are welcome too, fitting right in with the brewery's pet theme.

“We’re going to sell beer to go while we have it, and also if people want to sit outside, they can drink here as well," he said.

The fire Monday started between 3:55 p.m. when Yaukey said he found camera footage showing that nothing was happening and 4:12 p.m. when Yaukey arrived at the brewery at 9 S. High St. in Newville.

“When I came and I pulled onto the driveway, there’s a vent right there," Yaukey said pointing to the front of his business. "And that’s just for like condensation, and there’s black smoke coming out, and right away I know, oh that’s not good. That’s a fire. I pulled around real quick, opened the kitchen door to make sure and boom it’s all over the place.”

According to Jacob Griffie, systems chief at Friendship Hose, crews from Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Walnut Bottom, Penn Township, West End, West Pennsboro, Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Cumberland Valley responded to the scene Monday. One firefighter was transported to UPMC Carlisle hospital due to smoke inhalation that happened outside the structure, State Fire Marshal Sean Polcha said.

Polcha said the cause of the fire that damaged the bar and parts of the brewery's first floor has not been officially determined.

"I would only be guessing, but I think we have a pretty good idea," Yaukey said of the fire's cause. "There was one piece of equipment that we added within the last week and it ended up being one of these multiport USB chargers and it appears as though that’s where the fire came from.”

Yaukey said that piece of equipment cost $32 on Amazon, which makes him "half-sick" to think about.

Polcha said the fire was isolated to the bottom level of the brewery near electrical equipment and that it was extinguished before it caused major structural damage.

"It looks bad because when insulation falls it looks terrible, but I think it looks reparable ... ," Yaukey said. "Everything else was just smoke damage.”

Yaukey said the second floor was "OK" aside from smoke damage as well.

Polcha said the damage estimates will come from the insurance company, and Yaukey confirmed the building was insured.

"I’m a tenant, so I have insurance, plus the owner has insurance, so we’re good all around.”

In spite of the setback, Yaukey remains hopeful.

"All we can do is be positive. I mean, we don’t want to sit around and cry about it, we want to be positive, plan on rebuilding.”

Yaukey had anticipated opening the brewery, Newville's first since becoming a wet municipality in 2021 after being dry for more than 80 years, sometime in March.

While he definitely plans to rebuild, Yaukey isn't sure what that will look like.

"I would love to build it exactly as we had it," Yaukey said. "I don’t know if that will happen. There were so many personal touches, so many things that I even built personally, woodwork and things, that I don’t know when I’d have time to do it again.”

He's also not sure when the building will open.

"We’re kind of hoping that ... maybe we’ll hit June, maybe we’ll hit July," Yaukey said, although that remains up in the air.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.