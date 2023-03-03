The Borough of Newville has been approved for a state grant to help with its finances while officials and residents await the results of an investigation by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

The borough council fired Borough Manager Fred Potzer in January after the December discovery of discrepancies in borough finances. That discovery also prompted the investigation to determine if a crime has been committed. The probe includes a forensic audit of borough and Newville Water and Sewer Authority finances, both of which Potzer managed.

The $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will become accessible upon completion of a contract between the department and borough, said Marcus McKnight, the borough solicitor, at Tuesday's council meeting. McKnight anticipates that contract to be completed in the coming days.

McKnight said borough officials will work with Community and Economic Development to determine how the grant will be used. He said the funds could help pay for a temporary or permanent borough manager and someone to aid in long-term financial planning.

The council on Tuesday also created a committee consisting of Borough Secretary Jody Hoffman, council Vice President Edward Sinkovitz and Councilor Jack Ericksen to prioritize short-term financial needs and bills, and it hired a law firm to serve as bond counsel.

During Tuesday's meeting, resident Vicki Witter asked about checks and balances the borough had in place under Potzer.

"Over the course of years, Fred is such a doer that we didn't really have in place the normal checks and balances that you would have the committees looking over your shoulder," McKnight said. "And the person in charge of getting the audits done was Fred. ... The reality is Fred was such a warm personality and well respected throughout the borough and was willing to step in and do the hard work for various activities and events, that in terms of managing the finances, he was unquestioned."

He said Potzer didn't take vacations or days off, describing this as "the biggest tell that we didn't pick up on." Potzer had to be hospitalized in December and McKnight said the discrepancies were discovered shortly thereafter.

A system of checks and balances have since been implemented, ensuring that multiple people look at original documents like bank statements and authorizing payments, McKnight said.

"It helped to answer as many questions as I expected that they were going to be able to answer," Witter said of the meeting. "So given the ongoing investigation, I didn't expect a lot only because they can't and I get that, it's just, you just wanted to know what happened. Where was the breakdown? It sounded like ... they just trusted him and I guess that appears to be a mistake at some point in time."

McKnight said Potzer had not paid principal on the borough's tax loans in three years. Late in the year into the first quarter of the following year, the borough typically experiences revenue shortfalls, meaning revenue isn't coming in during that time, so a revenue loan can help provide funding to pay bills during those months, he said. The idea is to pay the loan the same year that tax revenue has been committed to do that.

"What Fred Potzer was doing was just using a new tax loan to pay off the old tax loan and he wasn't paying any principal during the year, which surprised us because we thought he was doing that," McKnight said. "In fact, we thought he had paid off some loans early, but it turned out he was just rolling over one tax loan to pay off the next one and that's not really the purpose of short-term loans based on revenue."

The borough hired Jonathan Cox of Eckert Seamans, a law firm in Harrisburg, to serve as bond counsel.

"There are limited ways in which boroughs can transform short term debt into long term debt, and that's why you have bond counsel, who is sort of an expert in doing that," McKnight said.

"I like to describe myself as public finance counsel," Cox said. "So I represent municipalities and school districts and counties all over the commonwealth. This is all I do. So I specialize in helping municipalities with financing transactions."

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said he is not sure how long the forensic audit will take due to the number of records involved.

McKnight said the audit will help determine where funds are and where they've gone, and that conclusions drawn before the completion of the audit would be "pure speculation."

"Any speculation on amounts of money is horribly premature," he said. "I know that people have been digging and looking and trying to find things out and they have estimates, but they're not accurate."

McKnight said the Newville Water and Sewer Authority, which operates under a separate fund from the Newville Borough, sent out its quarterly bills around the time the discrepancies were discovered and has begun to receive funds. The authority released a statement Feb. 2 saying its financial condition "bordered on insolvency," but McKnight said as he sees it, the organization's balances don't indicate this.

The Sentinel reached out to the authority but did not receive a response in time for it to be published.

McKnight pointed out during Tuesday's meeting that all members of the Newville Borough Council were present and expressed an interest in continuing Newville's various festivals, events and programs.

"Instead of running away from the problem they're running towards it, which is good," he said. " ... We don't have a large staff, but the staff we have have been committed in hard times."

