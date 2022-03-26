Newville Borough moves forward with plans for municipal building, police station

An empty lot between Big Spring Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine and Big Spring Creek in Newville is now one step closer to becoming the borough’s new municipal building.

The Newville Borough Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for the potential construction of a building at 131 S. High St. in Newville. The land was donated to the borough by Richard and Ann Gobin of Carlisle.

Borough Manager Fred Potzer told The Sentinel in February that the borough had begun to work on plans for a two-story building that would house the police department and municipal office back in 2018 under a different council. However, this design is no longer affordable.

Potzer said that when bids were opened in December, they came in at double the borough’s $1.5 million budget due to factors like the uncertainty of the market, supply chain issues and material costs.

“It’s one or the other, we can’t afford both,” Potzer said at the meeting, referring to the construction of the municipal building or police station.

He said the borough had three options to choose from: build a one-story municipal building, build a one-story police station or build nothing at all. After discussion at the meeting, during which Potzer said there would not be a significant price difference for the construction of either building, council members took a poll and the majority were in favor of constructing a municipal building.

Municipal building

Potzer said the borough approved a tax increase of one half of one mill (the way tax is assessed in the borough), in this year’s budget to fund debt service on a new building.

“So the half mill tax may generate around $45,000 to $46,000 of new revenue that will go towards paying that lease,” Potzer said.

Newville Mayor Michael Croutch said the tax increase would not be permanent, but rather tied to the life of the mortgage, so when the mortgage is forgiven, that increase will disappear.

“We did not want to bring a permanent tax increase on our citizens,” Croutch said.

Potzer said the term of the lease will be worked out between the borough’s solicitor, Marcus McKnight, and Gobin, although he estimates that it won’t be less than 10 years.

Potzer said Richard Gobin will select a contractor to construct the building and then he would lease it to the borough until he and his wife die, at which point the remainder of the borough’s debt on the building will be eliminated. Potzer said while issues with parking and lack of space are prevalent at the borough’s current municipal building, it’s this “generous” arrangement that put the borough in the position to contemplate the construction of a new building at that site.

“If you were to pursue any kind of conventional financing, to go to any bank, you would not get those terms,” Potzer said. “This is really a very successful businessperson, Richard Gobin, his wife, are both very philanthropic, they’re very community minded and it’s really a very generous undertaking that they’re making here.”

Gobin said he had developers interested in the property but that he felt strongly the space should remain open to the public, especially considering its proximity to the Laughlin Mill where Gobin wants public fishing to continue. The council also talked about the possibility of adding a walking trail to connect the South High Street property to the mill.

Potzer said the borough would likely pursue the construction of a pre-engineered steel building as opposed to a mason one, with the intention of keeping costs within the budget. He said this type of building could go up in approximately eight months, so if the process begins in June, it could be completed by next year.

Gobin had two considerations on the building.

“My points would be I don’t want it looking like a barn entering Newville, and I want geothermal energy considered for the efficiency of the borough,” he said.

The council voted at the end of the meeting and passed a motion to authorize Carl Bert, the project’s engineer, to make a revised land development plan that will be presented to the Cumberland County Planning Commission and the Newville Borough Planning Commission. They also authorized McKnight to prepare a resolution, according to borough code, for the lease. Potzer anticipates that that resolution will be adopted during the council’s April meeting.

Police station

“It appears we’ve solved one problem and left another problem unattended,” Potzer said after the council decided on the construction of a new municipal building at the South High Street site.

He was referring to the borough’s need for a police station.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a motion to form a committee consisting of Potzer, Croutch, Councilor Robert Darius, Newville Police Chief Todd Koser, and Officers Shawn Gutshall, Matthew Keller and Jason Brady. They will be tasked with researching and planning for the movement of the police station back into the borough, as well as determining where the station will go and what it will look like, Potzer said.

Newville’s police department has been operating out of Gilliland Manor at Green Ridge Village (located just outside of the borough) since the beginning of March. The council approved moving the department from its former station at 27 Big Spring Avenue after issues with mold caused officers to become sick.

Potzer said the move to the Presbyterian Senior Living Center was a temporary one and that the department will have two years to move from that location, as Green Ridge Village has plans to remodel the building.

“It was not the ideal situation to move out of the borough by any stretch,” Potzer said, but the council saw no other choice.

Potzer said there are a couple of options in Newville that he’s aware of, including moving the police department into the current municipal building at 4 West St. after the borough staff relocates to the South High Street building upon its completion. He said the current municipal building has no debt, although the borough includes $1,500 in its budget for rent and utility payments for the police department.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

