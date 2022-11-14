Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer plans retirement after nearly three decades

Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer has advised the borough council he intends to retire sometime in the spring after more than 28 years with the borough.

While he said he doesn't have an exact date in mind, Potzer said the borough is working on a plan to address his replacement.

"I told the council, if you can’t find someone, I’m not going to be out the door and leave you," he said. "I’ll help and then I’ll help to train whoever you do select."

Potzer said he originally announced his plan to step down in 2018 during one of the council's reorganizational meetings. He brought it up again in 2020, but ended up staying through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he feels it's time.

"This year I finally told them, I said, 'Look, I’m going to leave next year,'" he said. "When I leave is, you know, I don’t have a drop dead date or anything like that, but that’s it."

Potzer's work in local government began when he became the chair of the planning commission in his hometown of Plymouth outside of Wilkes Barre at the age of 18. Since then, he's spent 42 years with local government, over half of that with the Borough of Newville.

"I've met a lot of people in that time, hundreds of people, at the state level, county level, local level especially with the COG (Western Cumberland Council of Governments)," Potzer said. "I think you know, three people if I never see again I'll die a happy guy, but I've met a lot of really good, really talented, very warm and caring people."